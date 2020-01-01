</dom>
how to manage HTML DOM
with
vanilla JavaScript
only?
for modern browsers and IE 11+
01 — Add or remove class from an element
basic
02 — Allow to enter particular characters only
intermediate
03 — Append to an element
basic
04 — Attach or detach an event handler
basic
05 — Calculate the mouse position relative to an element
basic
06 — Calculate the size of scrollbar
intermediate
07 — Change the website favicon
intermediate
08 — Check an element against a selector
basic
09 — Check if an element has given class
basic
10 — Check if an element is a descendant of another
basic
11 — Check if an element is in the viewport
basic
12 — Check if an element is scrollable
intermediate
13 — Check if the native date input is supported
basic
14 — Clone an element
basic
15 — Communication between an iframe and its parent window
intermediate
16 — Copy text to the clipboard
intermediate
17 — Count the number of characters of a textarea
basic
18 — Create a range slider
advanced
19 — Create an element
basic
20 — Create an image comparison slider
advanced
21 — Create one time event handler
basic
22 — Create resizable split views
advanced
23 — Detect clicks outside of an element
basic
24 — Detect if an element is focused
basic
25 — Detect if the caps lock is on
intermediate
26 — Detect mac os browser
basic
27 — Determine the height and width of an element
basic
28 — Distinguish between left and right mouse clicks
basic
29 — Download a file
intermediate
30 — Drag and drop element in a list
advanced
31 — Drag and drop table column
advanced
32 — Drag and drop table row
advanced
33 — Execute code when the document is ready
basic
34 — Export a table to csv
intermediate
35 — Get css styles of an element
basic
36 — Get or set the document title
basic
37 — Get or set the html of an element
basic
38 — Get set and remove attributes
basic
39 — Get set and remove data attributes
basic
40 — Get siblings of an element
basic
41 — Get size of the selected file
basic
42 — Get the closest element by given selector
basic
43 — Get the default value of a css property
intermediate
44 — Get the document height and width
basic
45 — Get the first scrollable parent of an element
intermediate
46 — Get the parent node of an element
basic
47 — Get the position of an element relative to another
basic
48 — Get the position of an element relative to the document
basic
49 — Get the selected text
basic
50 — Get the size of an image
basic
51 — Get the text content of an element
basic
52 — Go back to the previous page
basic
53 — Highlight an element when dragging a file over it
intermediate
54 — Insert an element after or before other element
basic
55 — Insert given html after or before an element
basic
56 — Load a css file dynamically
intermediate
57 — Load a javascript file dynamically
intermediate
58 — Loop over a nodelist
basic
59 — Make a draggable element
advanced
60 — Make a resizable element
advanced
61 — Measure the width of given text of given font
intermediate
62 — Paste an image from the clipboard
intermediate
63 — Paste as plain text
intermediate
64 — Placeholder for a contenteditable element
intermediate
65 — Prepend to an element
basic
66 — Press shift and enter for a new line
basic
67 — Prevent body from scrolling when opening a modal
basic
68 — Prevent the default action of an event
basic
69 — Preview an image before uploading it
intermediate
70 — Print an image
intermediate
71 — Put cursor at the end of an input
basic
72 — Redirect to another page
basic
73 — Reload the current page
basic
74 — Remove all children of a node
basic
75 — Remove an element
basic
76 — Replace an element
basic
77 — Replace broken images
basic
78 — Resize an iframe to fit its content
basic
79 — Resize an image
intermediate
80 — Resize columns of a table
advanced
81 — Resize the width of a text box to fit its content automatically
intermediate
82 — Scale a text to fit inside of an element
intermediate
83 — Scroll to an element
basic
84 — Scroll to top of the page
basic
85 — Select an element or list of elements
basic
86 — Select the children of an element
basic
87 — Select the text of a textarea automatically
basic
88 — Serialize form data into a query string
basic
89 — Set css style for an element
basic
90 — Show a ghost element when dragging an element
intermediate
91 — Show a loading indicator when an iframe is being loaded
intermediate
92 — Show or hide an element
basic
93 — Sort a table by clicking its headers
advanced
94 — Strip html from a given text
basic
95 — Submit a form with ajax
basic
96 — Swap two nodes
basic
97 — Toggle an element
basic
98 — Toggle password visibility
basic
99 — Trigger an event
basic
100 — Unwrap an element
basic
101 — Upload files with ajax
basic
102 — Wrap an element around a given element
basic
103 — Zoom an image
advanced
