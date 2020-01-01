104/106

The function below sends selected files from a fileEle element to a back-end:

const upload = function ( fileEle, backendUrl ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { const files = fileEle.files; const formData = new FormData(); [].forEach.call(files, function ( file ) { formData.append(fileEle.name, file, file.name); }); const req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( 'POST' , backendUrl, true ); req.onload = function ( ) { if (req.status >= 200 && req.status < 400 ) { resolve(req.responseText); } }; req.onerror = function ( ) { reject(); }; req.send(formData); }); };

Usage

Assume that we have a file input that allows user to choose multiple files:

< input type = "file" id = "upload" multiple />

We can use the following code inside a click event handler of a button which performs the uploading:

const fileEle = document .getElementById( 'upload' ); upload(fileEle, '/path/to/back-end' ).then( function ( response ) { const data = JSON .parse(response); ... });

