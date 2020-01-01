The function below sends selected files from a
fileEle element to a back-end:
const upload = function(fileEle, backendUrl) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
// Get the list of selected files
const files = fileEle.files;
// Create a new FormData
const formData = new FormData();
// Loop over the files
[].forEach.call(files, function(file) {
formData.append(fileEle.name, file, file.name);
});
// Create new Ajax request
const req = new XMLHttpRequest();
req.open('POST', backendUrl, true);
// Handle the events
req.onload = function() {
if (req.status >= 200 && req.status < 400) {
resolve(req.responseText);
}
};
req.onerror = function() {
reject();
};
// Send it
req.send(formData);
});
};
Assume that we have a
file input that allows user to choose multiple files:
<input type="file" id="upload" multiple />
We can use the following code inside a
click event handler of a button which performs the uploading:
const fileEle = document.getElementById('upload');
upload(fileEle, '/path/to/back-end').then(function(response) {
// `response` is what we got from the back-end
// We can parse it if the server returns a JSON
const data = JSON.parse(response);
...
});