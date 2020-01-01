There are some special events that are avaialble as the method's element. You can call them directly such as following:
// For text box and textarea
ele.focus();
ele.blur();
// For form element
formEle.reset();
formEle.submit();
// For any element
ele.click();
const trigger = (ele, eventName) {
const e = document.createEvent('HTMLEvents');
e.initEvent(eventName, true, false);
ele.dispatchEvent(e);
};
You can trigger the
change,
keyup,
mousedown and more by calling
trigger(ele, 'mousedown');
The sample code below triggers a custom event named
hello with a data of
{ message: 'Hello World' }:
const e = document.createEvent('CustomEvent');
e.initCustomEvent('hello', true, true, { message: 'Hello World' });
// Trigger the event
ele.dispatchEvent(e);