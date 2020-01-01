</dom>
Trigger an event

Trigger event for inputs

There are some special events that are avaialble as the method's element. You can call them directly such as following:

// For text box and textarea
ele.focus();
ele.blur();

// For form element
formEle.reset();
formEle.submit();

// For any element
ele.click();

Trigger a native event

const trigger = (ele, eventName) {
    const e = document.createEvent('HTMLEvents');
    e.initEvent(eventName, true, false);
    ele.dispatchEvent(e);
};

You can trigger the change, keyup, mousedown and more by calling

trigger(ele, 'mousedown');

Trigger a custom event

The sample code below triggers a custom event named hello with a data of { message: 'Hello World' }:

const e = document.createEvent('CustomEvent');
e.initCustomEvent('hello', true, true, { message: 'Hello World' });

// Trigger the event
ele.dispatchEvent(e);

