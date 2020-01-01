102/106

Trigger event for inputs

There are some special events that are avaialble as the method's element. You can call them directly such as following:

ele.focus(); ele.blur(); formEle.reset(); formEle.submit(); ele.click();

Trigger a native event

const trigger = (ele, eventName) { const e = document .createEvent( 'HTMLEvents' ); e.initEvent(eventName, true , false ); ele.dispatchEvent(e); };

You can trigger the change , keyup , mousedown and more by calling

trigger(ele, 'mousedown' );

Trigger a custom event

The sample code below triggers a custom event named hello with a data of { message: 'Hello World' } :

const e = document .createEvent( 'CustomEvent' ); e.initCustomEvent( 'hello' , true , true , { message : 'Hello World' }); ele.dispatchEvent(e);

Might be useful