Assume that we have two elements. A password element, and a button for toggling the visibility of the password:

< input type = "password" id = "password" /> < button id = "toggle" > Toggle </ button >

In order to show the password, we turn the password element to an usual textbox whose type attribute is text :

const passwordEle = document .getElementById( 'password' ); const toggleEle = document .getElementById( 'toggle' ); toggleEle.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { const type = passwordEle.getAttribute( 'type' ); passwordEle.setAttribute( 'type' , type === 'password' ? 'text' : 'password' ); });

Demo (source)

Might be useful