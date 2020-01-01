</dom>
Assume that we have two elements. A password element, and a button for toggling the visibility of the password:

<input type="password" id="password" />

<button id="toggle">Toggle</button>

In order to show the password, we turn the password element to an usual textbox whose type attribute is text:

// Query the elements
const passwordEle = document.getElementById('password');
const toggleEle = document.getElementById('toggle');

toggleEle.addEventListener('click', function() {
    const type = passwordEle.getAttribute('type');
    
    passwordEle.setAttribute(
        'type',
        // Switch it to a text field if it's a password field
        // currently, and vice versa
        type === 'password' ? 'text' : 'password'
    );
});
Demo
(source)

