The following function submits the data of formEle to the back-end using an Ajax request:

const submit = function ( formEle ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { const params = serialize(formEle); const req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( 'POST' , formEle.action, true ); req.setRequestHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8' ); req.onload = function ( ) { if (req.status >= 200 && req.status < 400 ) { resolve(req.responseText); } }; req.onerror = function ( ) { reject(); }; req.send(params); }); };

Where the serialize function serializes all the form data into a query string. You can see how it's implemented in this post.

Usage

const formEle = document .getElementById(...); submit(formEle).then( function ( response ) { const data = JSON .parse(response); ... });

