The following function submits the data of
formEle to the back-end using an Ajax request:
const submit = function(formEle) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
// Serialize form data
// See https://htmldom.dev/serialize-form-data-into-a-query-string
const params = serialize(formEle);
// Create new Ajax request
const req = new XMLHttpRequest();
req.open('POST', formEle.action, true);
req.setRequestHeader('Content-Type', 'application/x-www-form-urlencoded; charset=UTF-8');
// Handle the events
req.onload = function() {
if (req.status >= 200 && req.status < 400) {
resolve(req.responseText);
}
};
req.onerror = function() {
reject();
};
// Send it
req.send(params);
});
};
Where the
serialize function serializes all the form data into a query string. You can see how it's implemented
in this post.
const formEle = document.getElementById(...);
submit(formEle).then(function(response) {
// `response` is what we got from the back-end
// We can parse it if the server returns a JSON
const data = JSON.parse(response);
...
});