</dom>
97/106

Strip html from a given text

Edit this page

1. Get text content from a fake element (not recommended)

const stripHtml = function(html) {
    // Create new element
    const ele = document.createElement('div');

    // Set its HTML
    ele.innerHTML = html;

    // Return the text only
    return ele.textContent || "";
};

This approach isn't recommended because it can cause a security issue if the input html consists of special tags, such as <script>.

However, we can prevent the html from being executed by replacing the div tag with textarea:

const stripHtml = function(html) {
    const ele = document.createElement('textarea');
    ele.innerHTML = html;
    return ele.textContent || "";
};

2. Use DOMParser

const stripHtml = function(html) {
    const doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(html, 'text/html');
    return doc.body.textContent || "";
};

3. Use template

The <template> tag holds a HTML content that is not to be rendered immediately. However, this is not supported on older browser such as IE 11.

const stripHtml = function(html) {
  const ele = document.createElement('template');
  ele.innerHTML = html;
  return ele.content.textContent || "";
};

Might be useful

← Sort a table by clicking its headers
Submit a form with ajax →
Hit the Subscribe button for the latest news on my tools. No spam. Ever!

Products

Follow me I love building products!

© 2020 Nguyen Huu Phuoc. All rights reserved