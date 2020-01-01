97/106

1. Get text content from a fake element (not recommended)

const stripHtml = function ( html ) { const ele = document .createElement( 'div' ); ele.innerHTML = html; return ele.textContent || "" ; };

This approach isn't recommended because it can cause a security issue if the input html consists of special tags, such as <script> .

However, we can prevent the html from being executed by replacing the div tag with textarea :

const stripHtml = function ( html ) { const ele = document .createElement( 'textarea' ); ele.innerHTML = html; return ele.textContent || "" ; };

2. Use DOMParser

const stripHtml = function ( html ) { const doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(html, 'text/html' ); return doc.body.textContent || "" ; };

3. Use template

The <template> tag holds a HTML content that is not to be rendered immediately. However, this is not supported on older browser such as IE 11.

const stripHtml = function ( html ) { const ele = document .createElement( 'template' ); ele.innerHTML = html; return ele.content.textContent || "" ; };

