const stripHtml = function(html) {
// Create new element
const ele = document.createElement('div');
// Set its HTML
ele.innerHTML = html;
// Return the text only
return ele.textContent || "";
};
This approach isn't recommended because it can cause a security issue if the input
html consists of special tags, such as
<script>.
However, we can prevent the html from being executed by replacing the
div tag with
textarea:
const stripHtml = function(html) {
const ele = document.createElement('textarea');
ele.innerHTML = html;
return ele.textContent || "";
};
const stripHtml = function(html) {
const doc = new DOMParser().parseFromString(html, 'text/html');
return doc.body.textContent || "";
};
The
<template> tag holds a HTML content that is not to be rendered immediately.
However, this is not supported on older browser such as IE 11.
const stripHtml = function(html) {
const ele = document.createElement('template');
ele.innerHTML = html;
return ele.content.textContent || "";
};