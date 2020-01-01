Assume that we want to sort any column of the following table:
<table id="sortMe" class="table">
...
</table>
First of all, we query all the headers, loop over them
and attach an event handler for the
click event to each of them:
// Query the table
const table = document.getElementById('sortMe');
// Query the headers
const headers = table.querySelectorAll('th');
// Loop over the headers
[].forEach.call(headers, function(header, index) {
header.addEventListener('click', function() {
// This function will sort the column
sortColumn(index);
});
});
The
sortColumn(index) function mentioned above will sort all rows by given column
index.
To do so:
Array's
sort() method to sort the current rows
// Query all rows
const tableBody = table.querySelector('tbody');
const rows = tableBody.querySelectorAll('tr');
const sortColumn = function(index) {
// Clone the rows
const newRows = Array.from(rows);
// Sort rows by the content of cells
newRows.sort(function(rowA, rowB) {
// Get the content of cells
const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
switch (true) {
case cellA > cellB: return 1;
case cellA < cellB: return -1;
case cellA === cellB: return 0;
}
});
// Remove old rows
[].forEach.call(rows, function(row) {
tableBody.removeChild(row);
});
// Append new row
newRows.forEach(function(newRow) {
tableBody.appendChild(newRow);
});
};
As you see, an array provides a built-in
sort method which accepts a function to compare two items.
In our case, two cells of the column are compared based on its HTML content:
newRows.sort(function(rowA, rowB) {
// Get the content of cells
const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
...
});
It works well with the cells whose content are string, not numbers or another type such as date. Going to the next section to see how we can support those cases.
We add a custom attribute to each header to indicate the type of its cells:
<thead>
<tr>
<th data-type="number">No.</th>
<th>First name</th>
<th>Last name</th>
</tr>
</thead>
For example, the No. column would have a
data-type="number" attribute. If the attribute is missing, the content types of cells are string.
We need a function to transform the content of cells from string to another type:
// Transform the content of given cell in given column
const transform = function(index, content) {
// Get the data type of column
const type = headers[index].getAttribute('data-type');
switch (type) {
case 'number':
return parseFloat(content);
case 'string':
default:
return content;
}
};
The sample code demonstrates the
number and
string columns, but you are free to support more types such as date.
Now we improve the
sortColumn function a little bit to support the custom content types. Instead of comparing the raw content,
we compare the values which are converted based on the content type:
newRows.sort(function(rowA, rowB) {
const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
// Transform the content of cells
const a = transform(index, cellA);
const b = transform(index, cellB);
// And compare them
switch (true) {
case a > b: return 1;
case a < b: return -1;
case a === b: return 0;
}
});
At the moment, clicking a header sorts all the rows. We should reverse the direction if user clicks the header again. To do so, we prepare a variable to manage the sorting directions of all headers:
// Track sort directions
const directions = Array.from(headers).map(function(header) {
return '';
});
directions is an array which each item can be either
asc or
desc indicating the sorting direction in the associate column.
The
sortColumn() function now involves more logics to compare two rows based on the current direction:
const sortColumn = function(index) {
// Get the current direction
const direction = directions[index] || 'asc';
// A factor based on the direction
const multiplier = (direction === 'asc') ? 1 : -1;
...
newRows.sort(function(rowA, rowB) {
const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
const a = transform(index, cellA);
const b = transform(index, cellB);
switch (true) {
case a > b: return 1 * multiplier;
case a < b: return -1 * multiplier;
case a === b: return 0;
}
});
...
// Reverse the direction
directions[index] = direction === 'asc' ? 'desc' : 'asc';
...
};