Assume that we want to sort any column of the following table:

< table id = "sortMe" class = "table" > ... </ table >

Sort rows

First of all, we query all the headers, loop over them and attach an event handler for the click event to each of them:

const table = document .getElementById( 'sortMe' ); const headers = table.querySelectorAll( 'th' ); [].forEach.call(headers, function ( header, index ) { header.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { sortColumn(index); }); });

The sortColumn(index) function mentioned above will sort all rows by given column index .

To do so:

We can use the Array 's sort() method to sort the current rows

And append the sorted rows

const tableBody = table.querySelector( 'tbody' ); const rows = tableBody.querySelectorAll( 'tr' ); const sortColumn = function ( index ) { const newRows = Array .from(rows); newRows.sort( function ( rowA, rowB ) { const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll( 'td' )[index].innerHTML; const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll( 'td' )[index].innerHTML; switch ( true ) { case cellA > cellB: return 1 ; case cellA < cellB: return -1 ; case cellA === cellB: return 0 ; } }); [].forEach.call(rows, function ( row ) { tableBody.removeChild(row); }); newRows.forEach( function ( newRow ) { tableBody.appendChild(newRow); }); };

As you see, an array provides a built-in sort method which accepts a function to compare two items. In our case, two cells of the column are compared based on its HTML content:

newRows.sort( function ( rowA, rowB ) { const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll( 'td' )[index].innerHTML; const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll( 'td' )[index].innerHTML; ... });

It works well with the cells whose content are string, not numbers or another type such as date. Going to the next section to see how we can support those cases.

Support other types

We add a custom attribute to each header to indicate the type of its cells:

< thead > < tr > < th data-type = "number" > No. </ th > < th > First name </ th > < th > Last name </ th > </ tr > </ thead >

For example, the No. column would have a data-type="number" attribute. If the attribute is missing, the content types of cells are string. We need a function to transform the content of cells from string to another type:

const transform = function ( index, content ) { const type = headers[index].getAttribute( 'data-type' ); switch (type) { case 'number' : return parseFloat (content); case 'string' : default : return content; } };

The sample code demonstrates the number and string columns, but you are free to support more types such as date.

Now we improve the sortColumn function a little bit to support the custom content types. Instead of comparing the raw content, we compare the values which are converted based on the content type:

newRows.sort( function ( rowA, rowB ) { const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll( 'td' )[index].innerHTML; const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll( 'td' )[index].innerHTML; const a = transform(index, cellA); const b = transform(index, cellB); switch ( true ) { case a > b: return 1 ; case a < b: return -1 ; case a === b: return 0 ; } });

Support both directions

At the moment, clicking a header sorts all the rows. We should reverse the direction if user clicks the header again. To do so, we prepare a variable to manage the sorting directions of all headers:

const directions = Array .from(headers).map( function ( header ) { return '' ; });

directions is an array which each item can be either asc or desc indicating the sorting direction in the associate column.

The sortColumn() function now involves more logics to compare two rows based on the current direction:

const sortColumn = function ( index ) { const direction = directions[index] || 'asc' ; const multiplier = (direction === 'asc' ) ? 1 : -1 ; ... newRows.sort( function ( rowA, rowB ) { const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll( 'td' )[index].innerHTML; const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll( 'td' )[index].innerHTML; const a = transform(index, cellA); const b = transform(index, cellB); switch ( true ) { case a > b: return 1 * multiplier; case a < b: return -1 * multiplier; case a === b: return 0 ; } }); ... directions[index] = direction === 'asc' ? 'desc' : 'asc' ; ... };

