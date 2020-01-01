</dom>
Sort a table by clicking its headers

Assume that we want to sort any column of the following table:

<table id="sortMe" class="table">
    ...
</table>

Sort rows

First of all, we query all the headers, loop over them and attach an event handler for the click event to each of them:

// Query the table
const table = document.getElementById('sortMe');

// Query the headers
const headers = table.querySelectorAll('th');

// Loop over the headers
[].forEach.call(headers, function(header, index) {
    header.addEventListener('click', function() {
        // This function will sort the column
        sortColumn(index);
    });
});

The sortColumn(index) function mentioned above will sort all rows by given column index.

To do so:

  • We can use the Array's sort() method to sort the current rows
  • Then, remove all the current rows
  • And append the sorted rows
// Query all rows
const tableBody = table.querySelector('tbody');
const rows = tableBody.querySelectorAll('tr');

const sortColumn = function(index) {
    // Clone the rows
    const newRows = Array.from(rows);

    // Sort rows by the content of cells
    newRows.sort(function(rowA, rowB) {
        // Get the content of cells
        const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
        const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;

        switch (true) {
            case cellA > cellB: return 1;
            case cellA < cellB: return -1;
            case cellA === cellB: return 0;
        }
    });

    // Remove old rows
    [].forEach.call(rows, function(row) {
        tableBody.removeChild(row);
    });

    // Append new row
    newRows.forEach(function(newRow) {
        tableBody.appendChild(newRow);
    });
};

As you see, an array provides a built-in sort method which accepts a function to compare two items. In our case, two cells of the column are compared based on its HTML content:

newRows.sort(function(rowA, rowB) {
    // Get the content of cells
    const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
    const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;

    ...
});

It works well with the cells whose content are string, not numbers or another type such as date. Going to the next section to see how we can support those cases.

Support other types

We add a custom attribute to each header to indicate the type of its cells:

<thead>
    <tr>
        <th data-type="number">No.</th>
        <th>First name</th>
        <th>Last name</th>
    </tr>
</thead>

For example, the No. column would have a data-type="number" attribute. If the attribute is missing, the content types of cells are string. We need a function to transform the content of cells from string to another type:

// Transform the content of given cell in given column
const transform = function(index, content) {
    // Get the data type of column
    const type = headers[index].getAttribute('data-type');
    switch (type) {
        case 'number':
            return parseFloat(content);
        case 'string':
        default:
            return content;
    }
};

The sample code demonstrates the number and string columns, but you are free to support more types such as date.

Now we improve the sortColumn function a little bit to support the custom content types. Instead of comparing the raw content, we compare the values which are converted based on the content type:

newRows.sort(function(rowA, rowB) {
    const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
    const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;

    // Transform the content of cells
    const a = transform(index, cellA);
    const b = transform(index, cellB);    

    // And compare them
    switch (true) {
        case a > b: return 1;
        case a < b: return -1;
        case a === b: return 0;
    }
});

Support both directions

At the moment, clicking a header sorts all the rows. We should reverse the direction if user clicks the header again. To do so, we prepare a variable to manage the sorting directions of all headers:

// Track sort directions
const directions = Array.from(headers).map(function(header) {
    return '';
});

directions is an array which each item can be either asc or desc indicating the sorting direction in the associate column.

The sortColumn() function now involves more logics to compare two rows based on the current direction:

const sortColumn = function(index) {
    // Get the current direction
    const direction = directions[index] || 'asc';

    // A factor based on the direction
    const multiplier = (direction === 'asc') ? 1 : -1;

    ...

    newRows.sort(function(rowA, rowB) {
        const cellA = rowA.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;
        const cellB = rowB.querySelectorAll('td')[index].innerHTML;

        const a = transform(index, cellA);
        const b = transform(index, cellB);    

        switch (true) {
            case a > b: return 1 * multiplier;
            case a < b: return -1 * multiplier;
            case a === b: return 0;
        }
    });

    ...

    // Reverse the direction
    directions[index] = direction === 'asc' ? 'desc' : 'asc';

    ...
};
