This post shows how to show or hiden any columns of a table by righ-clicking its header.
The markup consists of the table and a menu that allows user to toggle columns:
<table id="table">...</table>
<ul id="menu"></ul>
Since the user can toggle any columns, the menu is constructed by items which each of them contains a checkbox to toggle particular column:
<ul id="menu">
<li>
<!-- The check box to toggle the first column -->
<label>
<input type="checkbox"> Label of first column
</label>
<!-- Other items ... -->
</li>
</ul>
Good to know
If a
labelhas a single checkbox and a text node, clicking the text will force the checkbox to be changed.
To build up the menu items, we loop over the table headers, and create a menu item for each of them:
const menu = document.getElementById('menu');
const table = document.getElementById('table');
const headers = [].slice.call(table.querySelectorAll('th'));
headers.forEach(function(th, index) {
// Build the menu item
const li = document.createElement('li');
const label = document.createElement('label');
const checkbox = document.createElement('input');
checkbox.setAttribute('type', 'checkbox');
// Create the text node
const text = document.createTextNode(th.textContent);
label.appendChild(checkbox);
label.appendChild(text);
li.appendChild(label);
menu.appendChild(li);
});
To toggle the column when clicking the checkbox, we have to handle the
change event:
headers.forEach(function(th, index) {
// Build the menu item
...
// Handle the event
checkbox.addEventListener('change', function(e) {
e.target.checked ? showColumn(index) : hideColumn(index);
});
});
The
showColumn and
hideColumn functions will show or hide the associated column which is defined by the column index.
We'll see how to implement them later.
The menu will be used to toggle table columns, but we need to toggle the menu first.
You can take a look at the Show a custom context menu at clicked position for more details. In short, we have something likes this:
const thead = table.querySelector('thead');
// Handle the `contextmenu` event of the header
thead.addEventListener('contextmenu', function(e) {
// Prevent the default context menu from being shown
e.preventDefault();
// Show the menu
...
document.addEventListener('click', documentClickHandler);
});
// Hide the menu when clicking outside of it
const documentClickHandler = function(e) {
...
};
Tip
This post uses the Attach event handlers inside other handlers tip.
When clicking a menu item, we will toggle the column determined by given index.
In order to query all cells in the given column, we add a custom
data attribute to each cell:
// Get the number of columns
const numColumns = headers.length;
const cells = [].slice.call(table.querySelectorAll('th, td'));
cells.forEach(function(cell, index) {
cell.setAttribute('data-column-index', index % numColumns);
});
To hide all cells in given column, we find all cells based on the
data-column-index attribute, and hide
each of them:
const hideColumn = function(index) {
cells
.filter(function(cell) {
return cell.getAttribute('data-column-index') === `${index}`;
})
.forEach(function(cell) {
cell.style.display = 'none';
});
};
By taking the advantage of using
data attribute, it's so easy to show the column:
const showColumn = function(index) {
cells
.filter(function(cell) {
return cell.getAttribute('data-column-index') === `${index}`;
})
.forEach(function(cell) {
cell.style.display = '';
});
};
As the title of section, we should prevent the last remaining column to be hidden. The associated checkbox has to be disabled.
To do so, we have to associate each checkbox in menu with the column by continuing using the
data attribute.
Let's modify the building menu code a little bit:
headers.forEach(function(th, index) {
// Build the menu item
...
checkbox.setAttribute('data-column-index', index);
});
When each column is hidden, we add a custom attribute to indicate that the column is already hidden:
const hideColumn = function(index) {
cells
.filter(function(cell) {
...
})
.forEach(function(cell) {
...
cell.setAttribute('data-shown', 'false');
});
};
Then we can count how many columns are hidden, and if there's only one remaining column, we will disable the associated checkbox:
const hideColumn = function(index) {
// How many columns are hidden
const numHiddenCols = headers
.filter(function(th) {
return th.getAttribute('data-shown') === 'false';
})
.length;
if (numHiddenCols === numColumns - 1) {
// There's only one column which isn't hidden yet
// We don't allow user to hide it
const shownColumnIndex = thead
.querySelector('[data-shown="true"]')
.getAttribute('data-column-index');
const checkbox = menu.querySelector(`
[type="checkbox"][data-column-index="${shownColumnIndex}"]`
);
checkbox.setAttribute('disabled', 'true');
}
};
To get it working completely, we need to initialize the
data-shown attribute for each cell, and turn it back to
true when
showing a column:
cells.forEach(function(cell, index) {
cell.setAttribute('data-shown', 'true');
});
const showColumn = function(index) {
cells
.filter(function(cell) {
...
})
.forEach(function(cell) {
...
cell.setAttribute('data-shown', 'true');
});
menu.querySelectorAll(`[type="checkbox"][disabled]`)
.forEach(function(checkbox) {
checkbox.removeAttribute('disabled');
});
};
In the demo below, right-click the headers to show or hide any columns. Enjoy!