This post shows how to show or hiden any columns of a table by righ-clicking its header.

The markup consists of the table and a menu that allows user to toggle columns:

< table id = "table" > ... </ table > < ul id = "menu" > </ ul >

Build the menu

Since the user can toggle any columns, the menu is constructed by items which each of them contains a checkbox to toggle particular column:

< ul id = "menu" > < li > < label > < input type = "checkbox" > Label of first column </ label > </ li > </ ul >

Good to know If a label has a single checkbox and a text node, clicking the text will force the checkbox to be changed.

To build up the menu items, we loop over the table headers, and create a menu item for each of them:

const menu = document .getElementById( 'menu' ); const table = document .getElementById( 'table' ); const headers = [].slice.call(table.querySelectorAll( 'th' )); headers.forEach( function ( th, index ) { const li = document .createElement( 'li' ); const label = document .createElement( 'label' ); const checkbox = document .createElement( 'input' ); checkbox.setAttribute( 'type' , 'checkbox' ); const text = document .createTextNode(th.textContent); label.appendChild(checkbox); label.appendChild(text); li.appendChild(label); menu.appendChild(li); });

To toggle the column when clicking the checkbox, we have to handle the change event:

headers.forEach( function ( th, index ) { ... checkbox.addEventListener( 'change' , function ( e ) { e.target.checked ? showColumn(index) : hideColumn(index); }); });

The showColumn and hideColumn functions will show or hide the associated column which is defined by the column index. We'll see how to implement them later.

Toggle the menu

The menu will be used to toggle table columns, but we need to toggle the menu first.

It'll be shown when right-clicking the table header

It'll be hidden when user clicks outside of the menu

You can take a look at the Show a custom context menu at clicked position for more details. In short, we have something likes this:

const thead = table.querySelector( 'thead' ); thead.addEventListener( 'contextmenu' , function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); ... document.addEventListener( 'click' , documentClickHandler); }); const documentClickHandler = function ( e ) { ... };

Tip This post uses the Attach event handlers inside other handlers tip.

Toggle table columns

When clicking a menu item, we will toggle the column determined by given index. In order to query all cells in the given column, we add a custom data attribute to each cell:

const numColumns = headers.length; const cells = [].slice.call(table.querySelectorAll( 'th, td' )); cells.forEach( function ( cell, index ) { cell.setAttribute( 'data-column-index' , index % numColumns); });

To hide all cells in given column, we find all cells based on the data-column-index attribute, and hide each of them:

const hideColumn = function ( index ) { cells .filter( function ( cell ) { return cell.getAttribute( 'data-column-index' ) === ` ${index} ` ; }) .forEach( function ( cell ) { cell.style.display = 'none' ; }); };

By taking the advantage of using data attribute, it's so easy to show the column:

const showColumn = function ( index ) { cells .filter( function ( cell ) { return cell.getAttribute( 'data-column-index' ) === ` ${index} ` ; }) .forEach( function ( cell ) { cell.style.display = '' ; }); };

Don't allow to hide the last column

As the title of section, we should prevent the last remaining column to be hidden. The associated checkbox has to be disabled. To do so, we have to associate each checkbox in menu with the column by continuing using the data attribute.

Let's modify the building menu code a little bit:

headers.forEach( function ( th, index ) { ... checkbox.setAttribute( 'data-column-index' , index); });

When each column is hidden, we add a custom attribute to indicate that the column is already hidden:

const hideColumn = function ( index ) { cells .filter( function ( cell ) { ... }) .forEach( function ( cell ) { ... cell.setAttribute( 'data-shown' , 'false' ); }); };

Then we can count how many columns are hidden, and if there's only one remaining column, we will disable the associated checkbox:

const hideColumn = function ( index ) { const numHiddenCols = headers .filter( function ( th ) { return th.getAttribute( 'data-shown' ) === 'false' ; }) .length; if (numHiddenCols === numColumns - 1 ) { const shownColumnIndex = thead .querySelector( '[data-shown="true"]' ) .getAttribute( 'data-column-index' ); const checkbox = menu.querySelector( ` [type="checkbox"][data-column-index=" ${shownColumnIndex} "]` ); checkbox.setAttribute( 'disabled' , 'true' ); } };

To get it working completely, we need to initialize the data-shown attribute for each cell, and turn it back to true when showing a column:

cells.forEach( function ( cell, index ) { cell.setAttribute( 'data-shown' , 'true' ); }); const showColumn = function ( index ) { cells .filter( function ( cell ) { ... }) .forEach( function ( cell ) { ... cell.setAttribute( 'data-shown' , 'true' ); }); menu.querySelectorAll( `[type="checkbox"][disabled]` ) .forEach( function ( checkbox ) { checkbox.removeAttribute( 'disabled' ); }); };

In the demo below, right-click the headers to show or hide any columns. Enjoy!

Demo (source)

