Assume that we have a draggable element:
<div draggable="true" class="draggable">Drag me</div>
Using the
draggable attribute lets the browser know that the element can be dragged around.
By default, the browser will show a ghost element created from the original element when it is being dragged.
We can customize the ghost element:
// Query the element
const ele = document.getElementById('dragMe');
// The ghost element
let ghostEle;
ele.addEventListener('dragstart', function(e) {
// Create the ghost element
ghostEle = document.createElement('div');
ghostEle.classList.add('dragging');
ghostEle.innerHTML = 'I am flying';
// Append it to `body`
document.body.appendChild(ghostEle);
// Customize the drag image
e.dataTransfer.setDragImage(ghostEle, 0, 0);
});
It's worth noting that the ghost element should be removed from the page when users drag the element:
ele.addEventListener('dragend', function(e) {
document.body.removeChild(ghostEle);
});
In the sample code above, the ghost element is created and removed on the fly. However, it's also possible to use an existing element:
<div draggable="true" class="draggable">Drag me</div>
<div id="ghost" class="dragging">I am flying</div>
The event handler doesn't change much:
const ghostEle = document.getElementById('ghost');
ele.addEventListener('dragstart', function(e) {
e.dataTransfer.setDragImage(ghostEle, 0, 0);
});