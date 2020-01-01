93/106

Assume that we have a draggable element:

< div draggable = "true" class = "draggable" > Drag me </ div >

Using the draggable attribute lets the browser know that the element can be dragged around. By default, the browser will show a ghost element created from the original element when it is being dragged.

We can customize the ghost element:

const ele = document .getElementById( 'dragMe' ); let ghostEle; ele.addEventListener( 'dragstart' , function ( e ) { ghostEle = document .createElement( 'div' ); ghostEle.classList.add( 'dragging' ); ghostEle.innerHTML = 'I am flying' ; document .body.appendChild(ghostEle); e.dataTransfer.setDragImage(ghostEle, 0 , 0 ); });

It's worth noting that the ghost element should be removed from the page when users drag the element:

ele.addEventListener( 'dragend' , function ( e ) { document .body.removeChild(ghostEle); });

In the sample code above, the ghost element is created and removed on the fly. However, it's also possible to use an existing element:

< div draggable = "true" class = "draggable" > Drag me </ div > < div id = "ghost" class = "dragging" > I am flying </ div >

The event handler doesn't change much:

const ghostEle = document .getElementById( 'ghost' ); ele.addEventListener( 'dragstart' , function ( e ) { e.dataTransfer.setDragImage(ghostEle, 0 , 0 ); });

Demo (source)

Might be useful