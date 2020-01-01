The browser will show the default context menu when user right-clicks on the page. Sometimes, we want to replace the default menu with our own menu that allows user to perform additional actions.
This post illustrates a simple implementation.
First of all, let's create an element that we want to show a customized context menu element:
<div id="element">Right-click me</div>
<ul id="menu">...</menu>
To do that, we just prevent the default action of the
contextmenu event:
const ele = document.getElementById('element');
ele.addEventListener('contextmenu', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
});
We will calculate the position of menu, but it need to be positioned absolutely to its container firstly.
So, let's place the element and menu to a container whose position is
relative:
<div class="relative">
<div id="element">Right-click me</div>
<ul id="menu" class="absolute hidden">...</menu>
</div>
The
relative,
absolute and
hidden classes are defined as following:
.relative {
position: relative;
}
.absolute {
position: absolute;
}
.hidden {
/* The menu is hidden at first */
display: none;
}
It's the time to set the position for the menu. It can be calculated based on the mouse position:
ele.addEventListener('contextmenu', function(e) {
const rect = ele.getBoundingClientRect();
const x = e.clientX - rect.left;
const y = e.clientY - rect.top;
// Set the position for menu
menu.style.top = `${y}px`;
menu.style.left = `${x}px`;
// Show the menu
menu.classList.remove('hidden');
});
We can handle the
click event of
document, and determine if user clicks outside of the menu:
ele.addEventListener('contextmenu', function(e) {
...
document.addEventListener('click', documentClickHandler);
});
// Hide the menu when clicking outside of it
const documentClickHandler = function(e) {
const isClickedOutside = !menu.contains(e.target);
if (isClickedOutside) {
// Hide the menu
menu.classList.add('hidden');
// Remove the event handler
document.removeEventListener('click', documentClickHandler);
}
};
The menu is hidden by adding the
hidden class.
More importantly, the
click event handler is also removed from
document as we don't need to handle that when the menu is hidden.
This technique is mentioned in the Create one time event handler post.
Resource
This post doesn't tell how to build the menu. It's up to you but CSS Layout is a nice resource to look at.
Finally, following is the demo you can play with!