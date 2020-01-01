92/106

Set a CSS style

Setting the style via the style property:

ele.style.backgroundColor = 'red' ; ele.style[ 'backgroundColor' ] = 'red' ; ele.style[ 'background-color' ] = 'red' ;

Multiple styles can be set at the same time by overwriting or updating the cssText property:

el.style.cssText += 'background-color: red; color: white' ; el.style.cssText = 'background-color: red; color: white' ;

Remove a CSS style

ele.style.removeProperty( 'background-color' ); ele.style.removeProperty( 'backgroundColor' );

Might be useful