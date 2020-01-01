</dom>
Set css style for an element

Set a CSS style

Setting the style via the style property:

ele.style.backgroundColor = 'red';
ele.style['backgroundColor'] = 'red';
ele.style['background-color'] = 'red';

Multiple styles can be set at the same time by overwriting or updating the cssText property:

// Add new style
el.style.cssText += 'background-color: red; color: white';

// Ignore previous styles
el.style.cssText = 'background-color: red; color: white';

Remove a CSS style

ele.style.removeProperty('background-color');

// Does NOT work
ele.style.removeProperty('backgroundColor');

