The following function serializes the form data which consists of names and values of its fields:
const serialize = function(formEle) {
// Get all fields
const fields = [].slice.call(formEle.elements, 0);
return fields
.map(function(ele) {
const name = ele.name;
const type = ele.type;
// We ignore
// - field that doesn't have a name
// - disabled field
// - `file` input
// - unselected checkbox/radio
if (!name ||
ele.disabled ||
type === 'file' ||
(/(checkbox|radio)/.test(type) && !ele.checked))
{
return '';
}
// Multiple select
if (type === 'select-multiple') {
return ele.options
.map(function(opt) {
return opt.selected
? `${encodeURIComponent(name)}=${encodeURIComponent(opt.value)}`
: '';
})
.filter(function(item) {
return item;
})
.join('&');
}
return `${encodeURIComponent(name)}=${encodeURIComponent(ele.value)}`;
})
.filter(function(item) {
return item;
})
.join('&');
};
Note that we convert the collection of form elements to array by
const fields = [].slice.call(formEle.elements, 0)