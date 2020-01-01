91/106

The following function serializes the form data which consists of names and values of its fields:

const serialize = function ( formEle ) { const fields = [].slice.call(formEle.elements, 0 ); return fields .map( function ( ele ) { const name = ele.name; const type = ele.type; if (!name || ele.disabled || type === 'file' || ( /(checkbox|radio)/ .test(type) && !ele.checked)) { return '' ; } if (type === 'select-multiple' ) { return ele.options .map( function ( opt ) { return opt.selected ? ` ${ encodeURIComponent (name)} = ${ encodeURIComponent (opt.value)} ` : '' ; }) .filter( function ( item ) { return item; }) .join( '&' ); } return ` ${ encodeURIComponent (name)} = ${ encodeURIComponent (ele.value)} ` ; }) .filter( function ( item ) { return item; }) .join( '&' ); };

Note that we convert the collection of form elements to array by

const fields = [].slice.call(formEle.elements, 0 )

Might be useful