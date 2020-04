88/106

Get the children nodes of the ele element:

const childNodes = ele.childNodes;

By looping over the chidren, you can get the first or last child:

const first = childNodes[ 0 ]; const last = childNodes[childNodes.length - 1 ];

There are properties to access the first and last child directly:

const first = ele.firstChild; const last = ele.lastChild;

Might be useful