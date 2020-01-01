96/121

The following functions scrolls the ele element if it's not visible in its scrollable container:

const scrollToBeVisible = function ( ele, container ) { const eleTop = ele.offsetTop; const eleBottom = eleTop + ele.clientHeight; const containerTop = container.scrollTop; const containerBottom = containerTop + container.clientHeight; if (eleTop < containerTop) { container.scrollTop -= (containerTop - eleTop); } else if (eleBottom > containerBottom) { container.scrollTop += (eleBottom - containerBottom); } };

Might be useful