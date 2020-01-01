The following functions scrolls the
ele element if it's not visible
in its scrollable container:
const scrollToBeVisible = function(ele, container) {
const eleTop = ele.offsetTop;
const eleBottom = eleTop + ele.clientHeight;
const containerTop = container.scrollTop;
const containerBottom = containerTop + container.clientHeight;
if (eleTop < containerTop) {
// Scroll to the top of container
container.scrollTop -= (containerTop - eleTop);
} else if (eleBottom > containerBottom) {
// Scroll to the bottom of container
container.scrollTop += (eleBottom - containerBottom);
}
};