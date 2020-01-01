</dom>
Scroll an element to ensure it is visible in a scrollable container

The following functions scrolls the ele element if it's not visible in its scrollable container:

const scrollToBeVisible = function(ele, container) {
    const eleTop = ele.offsetTop;
    const eleBottom = eleTop + ele.clientHeight;

    const containerTop = container.scrollTop;
    const containerBottom = containerTop + container.clientHeight;

    if (eleTop < containerTop) {
        // Scroll to the top of container
        container.scrollTop -= (containerTop - eleTop);
    } else if (eleBottom > containerBottom) {
        // Scroll to the bottom of container
        container.scrollTop += (eleBottom - containerBottom);
    }
};

Might be useful

