Let's say that we want to scale a text inside a headline:

< div id = "headline" > Hello World </ div >

First of all, we need to measure the width of element with its current font size and text content. For more information, you can take a look at this post.

const measureWidth = function ( text, font ) { ... }; const ele = document .getElementById( 'headline' ); const styles = window .getComputedStyle(ele); const font = styles.font; const fontSize = parseInt (styles.fontSize); const measured = measureWidth(ele.textContent, font);

Now we can calculate how much the element is scaled by comparing the measured width and the full width:

const scale = ele.clientWidth / parseFloat (measured);

Finally, we set the font size as the element scales up to full width:

const scaleFontSize = Math .floor(scale * fontSize); ele.style.fontSize = ` ${scaleFontSize} px` ;

Demo (source)

