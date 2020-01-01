81/106

Assume that we want to resize any column of the following table:

< table id = "resizeMe" class = "table" > ... </ table >

Prepare the resizer

For each column, we insert a div element indicating that the associated column can be resized. The resizer element is positioned absolutely inside the column. The CSS styles for them would be as below:

.table th { position : relative; } .resizer { position : absolute; top : 0 ; right : 0 ; width : 5px ; cursor : col-resize; user-select : none; }

To create resizers and append them to columns, we have to query and loop over all columns:

const table = document .getElementById( 'resizeMe' ); const cols = table.querySelectorAll( 'th' ); [].forEach.call(cols, function ( col ) { const resizer = document .createElement( 'div' ); resizer.classList.add( 'resizer' ); resizer.style.height = ` ${table.offsetHeight} px` ; col.appendChild(resizer); createResizableColumn(col, resizer); });

Handle the resizer's events

We are going to implement a function, createResizableColumn , which accepts two parameters:

col that represents the table header

that represents the table header resizer that represents the resizer element within the column

In order to allow user to resize col , we have to handle three events:

mousedown on the resizer: Track the current position of mouse

on the resizer: Track the current position of mouse mousemove on document : Calculate how far the mouse has been moved, and adjust the width of the column

on : Calculate how far the mouse has been moved, and adjust the width of the column mouseup on document : Remove the event handlers of document

const createResizableColumn = function ( col, resizer ) { let x = 0 ; let w = 0 ; const mouseDownHandler = function ( e ) { x = e.clientX; const styles = window .getComputedStyle(col); w = parseInt (styles.width, 10 ); document .addEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .addEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); }; const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { const dx = e.clientX - x; col.style.width = ` ${w + dx} px` ; }; const mouseUpHandler = function ( ) { document .removeEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .removeEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); }; resizer.addEventListener( 'mousedown' , mouseDownHandler); };

Highlight the resizer

We can improve the user experience a little bit. When user hovers or clicks on the resizer, it can be hightlighted. To demonstrate the idea in the most simple way, we add a solid border to the :hover selector:

.resizer :hover , .resizing { border-right : 2px solid blue; }

The resizing class is added to the resizer while user clicks and drags the resizer:

const mouseDownHandler = function ( e ) { ... resizer.classList.add( 'resizing' ); }; const mouseUpHandler = function ( ) { ... resizer.classList.remove( 'resizing' ); };

Demo (source)

