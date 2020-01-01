Assume that we want to resize any column of the following table:
<table id="resizeMe" class="table">
...
</table>
For each column, we insert a
div element indicating that the associated column can be resized.
The resizer element is positioned absolutely inside the column. The CSS styles for them would be as below:
.table th {
position: relative;
}
.resizer {
/* Displayed at the right side of column */
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
width: 5px;
cursor: col-resize;
user-select: none;
}
To create resizers and append them to columns, we have to query and loop over all columns:
// Query the table
const table = document.getElementById('resizeMe');
// Query all headers
const cols = table.querySelectorAll('th');
// Loop over them
[].forEach.call(cols, function(col) {
// Create a resizer element
const resizer = document.createElement('div');
resizer.classList.add('resizer');
// Set the height
resizer.style.height = `${table.offsetHeight}px`;
// Add a resizer element to the column
col.appendChild(resizer);
// Will be implemented in the next section
createResizableColumn(col, resizer);
});
We are going to implement a function,
createResizableColumn, which accepts two parameters:
col that represents the table header
resizer that represents the resizer element within the column
In order to allow user to resize
col, we have to handle three events:
mousedown on the resizer: Track the current position of mouse
mousemove on
document: Calculate how far the mouse has been moved, and adjust the width of the column
mouseup on
document: Remove the event handlers of
document
const createResizableColumn = function(col, resizer) {
// Track the current position of mouse
let x = 0;
let w = 0;
const mouseDownHandler = function(e) {
// Get the current mouse position
x = e.clientX;
// Calculate the current width of column
const styles = window.getComputedStyle(col);
w = parseInt(styles.width, 10);
// Attach listeners for document's events
document.addEventListener('mousemove', mouseMoveHandler);
document.addEventListener('mouseup', mouseUpHandler);
};
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
// Determine how far the mouse has been moved
const dx = e.clientX - x;
// Update the width of column
col.style.width = `${w + dx}px`;
};
// When user releases the mouse, remove the existing event listeners
const mouseUpHandler = function() {
document.removeEventListener('mousemove', mouseMoveHandler);
document.removeEventListener('mouseup', mouseUpHandler);
};
resizer.addEventListener('mousedown', mouseDownHandler);
};
We can improve the user experience a little bit. When user hovers or clicks on the resizer, it can be hightlighted.
To demonstrate the idea in the most simple way, we add a solid border to the
:hover selector:
.resizer:hover, .resizing {
border-right: 2px solid blue;
}
The
resizing class is added to the resizer while user clicks and drags the resizer:
const mouseDownHandler = function(e) {
...
resizer.classList.add('resizing');
};
const mouseUpHandler = function() {
...
resizer.classList.remove('resizing');
};