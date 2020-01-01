80/106

Assume that we want to resize an image to a given number of percentages. The image can be determined from a file input:

<input type= "file" id= "upload" /> const image = document .getElementById( 'upload' ).files[ 0 ];

The following function scales an image file to ratio of percentages:

const resize = function ( image, ratio ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { const reader = new FileReader(); reader.readAsDataURL(image); reader.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( e ) { const ele = new Image(); ele.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { const canvas = document .createElement( 'canvas' ); const context = canvas.getContext( '2d' ); const w = ele.width * ratio; const h = ele.height * ratio; canvas.width = w; canvas.height = h; context.drawImage(ele, 0 , 0 , w, h); ( 'toBlob' in canvas) ? canvas.toBlob( function ( blob ) { resolve(blob); }) : resolve(dataUrlToBlob(canvas.toDataURL())); }); ele.src = e.target.result; }); reader.addEventListener( 'error' , function ( e ) { reject(); }); }); };

In the sample code above, after drawing a new image, we have to check if the current browser supports the canvas' toBlob method.

If not, we have to get the data URL from canvas.toDataURL() first, and then use the following function to convert it to a Blob:

const dataUrlToBlob = function ( url ) { const arr = url.split( ',' ); const mime = arr[ 0 ].match( /:(.*?);/ )[ 1 ]; const str = atob(arr[ 1 ]); let length = str.length; const uintArr = new Uint8Array (length); while (length--) { uintArr[length] = str.charCodeAt(length); } return new Blob([uintArr], { type : mime }); };

As soon as we have the Blob of the resized image, we can preview it on the front-end or send it to the back-end as a part of FormData:

resize(image, 0.5 ).then( function ( blob ) { previewEle.src = URL.createObjectURL(blob); });

Might be useful