1. Empty the inner HTML (not recommended)

ele.innerHTML = '' ;

This method isn't recommended because it doesn't remove event handlers of child node. Hence, it might cause a memory leak if you are managing a big list of elements.

2. Remove child nodes

Remove its child node until it doesn't have any children.

while (node.firstChild) { node.removeChild(node.firstChild); }

