Assume that we have a text field representing the full name of an user. There is also a Edit button for updating the full name.

< input type = "text" id = "fullName" /> < button id = "edit" > Edit </ button >

There is a common requirement that clicking the Edit button will focus on the text field, and move the cursor to the end of it:

const fullNameEle = document .getElementById( 'fullName' ); const editEle = document .getElementById( 'edit' ); editEle.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( e ) { fullNameEle.focus(); const length = fullNameEle.value.length; fullNameEle.setSelectionRange(length, length); });

Demo (source)

