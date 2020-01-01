Assume that we have a text field representing the full name of an user. There is also a Edit button for updating the full name.
<input type="text" id="fullName" />
<button id="edit">Edit</button>
There is a common requirement that clicking the Edit button will focus on the text field, and move the cursor to the end of it:
const fullNameEle = document.getElementById('fullName');
const editEle = document.getElementById('edit');
editEle.addEventListener('click', function(e) {
// Focus on the full name element
fullNameEle.focus();
// Move the cursor to the end
const length = fullNameEle.value.length;
fullNameEle.setSelectionRange(length, length);
});