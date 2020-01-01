</dom>
You can print a web page by clicking the Print menu of browser or pressing the shortcut Ctrl+P (or command+P on macOS).

Calling the window.print() function provides the same result which prints the entire page.

In order to print an image, we can insert the image element to a fake iframe element, and call the print() function on the iframe's window.

Assume that the page has an image element and a print button as below:

<img id="image" src="/path/to/image.jpg" />
<button id="print">Print</button>

The printing image could be handled inside the button's click event:

// Query the element
const printBtn = document.getElementById('print');

printBtn.addEventListener('click', function() {
    ...
});

Create a fake iframe

// Create a fake iframe
const iframe = document.createElement('iframe');

// Make it hidden
iframe.style.height = 0;
iframe.style.visibility = 'hidden';
iframe.style.width = 0;

// Set the iframe's source
iframe.setAttribute('srcdoc', '<html><body></body></html>');

document.body.appendChild(iframe);

Insert the image when the iframe is ready

Despite the fact that the iframe source is a simple HTML, not a remote path as defined by the src attribute, we have to wait for the iframe to be loaded completely:

iframe.addEventListener('load', function() {
    // Clone the image
    const image = document.getElementById('image').cloneNode();
    image.style.maxWidth = '100%';

    // Append the image to the iframe's body
    const body = iframe.contentDocument.body;
    body.style.textAlign = 'center';
    body.appendChild(image);
});

Invoke the print() function on the iframe's window as soon as the image is loaded:

iframe.addEventListener('load', function() {
    ...
    image.addEventListener('load', function() {
        // Invoke the print when the image is ready
        iframe.contentWindow.print();
    });
});

Remove the iframe

The dynamic iframe will be removed when user starts printing the image or closes the print window:

iframe.contentWindow.addEventListener('afterprint', function() {
    iframe.parentNode.removeChild(iframe);
});

Pressing the Print button below to see it in action!

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

Demo
(source)

