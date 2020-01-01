71/106

You can print a web page by clicking the Print menu of browser or pressing the shortcut Ctrl+P (or command+P on macOS).

Calling the window.print() function provides the same result which prints the entire page.

In order to print an image, we can insert the image element to a fake iframe element, and call the print() function on the iframe's window.

Assume that the page has an image element and a print button as below:

< img id = "image" src = "/path/to/image.jpg" /> < button id = "print" > Print </ button >

The printing image could be handled inside the button's click event:

const printBtn = document .getElementById( 'print' ); printBtn.addEventListener( 'click' , function ( ) { ... });

Create a fake iframe

const iframe = document .createElement( 'iframe' ); iframe.style.height = 0 ; iframe.style.visibility = 'hidden' ; iframe.style.width = 0 ; iframe.setAttribute( 'srcdoc' , '<html><body></body></html>' ); document .body.appendChild(iframe);

Insert the image when the iframe is ready

Despite the fact that the iframe source is a simple HTML, not a remote path as defined by the src attribute, we have to wait for the iframe to be loaded completely:

iframe.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { const image = document .getElementById( 'image' ).cloneNode(); image.style.maxWidth = '100%' ; const body = iframe.contentDocument.body; body.style.textAlign = 'center' ; body.appendChild(image); });

Invoke the print() function on the iframe's window as soon as the image is loaded:

iframe.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { ... image.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { iframe.contentWindow.print(); }); });

Remove the iframe

The dynamic iframe will be removed when user starts printing the image or closes the print window:

iframe.contentWindow.addEventListener( 'afterprint' , function ( ) { iframe.parentNode.removeChild(iframe); });

Pressing the Print button below to see it in action!

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

