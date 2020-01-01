</dom>
Preview an image before uploading it

We prepare the markup for a file input which allows to choose an image, and an img element for previewing the selected file.

<input type="file" id="fileInput" />

<img id="preview" />

Both elements can be taken by the getElementById() method:

const fileEle = document.getElementById('fileInput');
const previewEle = document.getElementById('preview');

1. Use the URL.createObjectURL() method

fileEle.addEventListener('change', function(e) {
    // Get the selected file
    const file = e.target.files[0];

    // Create a new URL that references to the file
    const url = URL.createObjectURL(file);

    // Set the source for preview element
    previewEle.src = url;
});

2. Use the FileReader's readAsDataURL() method

fileEle.addEventListener('change', function(e) {
    // Get the selected file
    const file = e.target.files[0];

    const reader = new FileReader();
    reader.addEventListener('load', function() {
        // Set the source for preview element
        previewEle.src = reader.result;
    });

    reader.readAsDataURL(file);
});

