70/106

We prepare the markup for a file input which allows to choose an image, and an img element for previewing the selected file.

< input type = "file" id = "fileInput" /> < img id = "preview" />

Both elements can be taken by the getElementById() method:

const fileEle = document .getElementById( 'fileInput' ); const previewEle = document .getElementById( 'preview' );

1. Use the URL.createObjectURL() method

fileEle.addEventListener( 'change' , function ( e ) { const file = e.target.files[ 0 ]; const url = URL.createObjectURL(file); previewEle.src = url; });

2. Use the FileReader's readAsDataURL() method

fileEle.addEventListener( 'change' , function ( e ) { const file = e.target.files[ 0 ]; const reader = new FileReader(); reader.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { previewEle.src = reader.result; }); reader.readAsDataURL(file); });

Might be useful