false for the
on<event>
ele.onclick = function(e) {
// Do some thing
...
return false;
};
It's same if you the inline attribute:
<form>
<button type="submit" onclick="return false">Click</button>
</form>
I don't recommend this approach because
false just doesn't make sense
preventDefault() method
This method works with inline attribute
<button type="submit" onclick="event.preventDefault()">Click</button>
and event handlers:
ele.onclick = function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
// Do some thing
...
};
ele.addEventListener('click', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
...
});