By default, pressing Enter or Shift and Enter will generate a new line for a textarea element.

In some cases such as an inline editable element, or a messaging application, you would like to submit the data when user presses Enter . The only way to generate a new line is to press Shift and Enter .

Assume that we have the following textarea element:

< textarea id = "message" > </ textarea >

To prevent the default behavior of pressing the Enter key, we can handle the keydown event:

const ele = document .getElementById( 'message' ); ele.addEventListener( 'keydown' , function ( e ) { const keyCode = e.which || e.keyCode; if (keyCode === 13 && !e.shiftKey) { e.preventDefault(); } });

In the demo below, pressing Enter will do nothing:

Demo (source)

