It's a common requirement that asks for an element to be shown absolutely to a particular element. We can list some cases, such as
In this post, you'll see three ways to archive that requirement. They are implemented to demonstrate the first use case where we display a popover under a given target.
First of all, assume that the target and popover elements are two simple
div elements as below:
<div id="target">...</div>
<div id="popover">...</div>
Resource
The implementations don't tell you how to add an arrow to the popover. You can take a look at this page to see how it can be done with CSS.
This is the easiest way. To position the popover absolutely to the target, we can place the popover in the target
<div id="target" class="target">
...
<div id="popover" class="popover">
...
</div>
</div>
and apply the simple CSS styles as below:
.target {
position: relative;
}
.popover {
left: 50%;
position: absolute;
top: 100%;
transform: translate(-50%, .75rem);
}
This way uses CSS only and doesn't require any position calculation. Anyway, it doesn't work if the target has the
overflow: hidden style.
In the demo below, clicking the Toggle overflow:hidden button will make the popover hidden as well.
body
This approach comes from the idea of putting the popover to
body:
<body>
<div id="target">...</div>
<div id="popover">...</div>
</body>
We still use the absolute style for the popover, but this time we need to calculate the
top and
left properties.
It's easy to determine them based on the bounding rectangles of the target and popover:
const target = document.getElementById('target');
const popover = document.getElementById('popover');
const targetRect = target.getBoundingClientRect();
const popoverRect = popover.getBoundingClientRect();
const top = targetRect.top + targetRect.height;
const left = targetRect.left + targetRect.width / 2 - popoverRect.width / 2;
We also need space for the arrow at the top, so let's add some offset:
popover.style.top = `${top + 8}px`;
popover.style.left = `${left}px`;
This approach is similar to the previous one. The difference is that instead of appending the popover to
body, we add an anchor
between the target and popover.
<div id="target">...</div>
<div id="anchor" class="anchor"></div>
<div id="popover">...</div>
The anchor is positioned absolutely as following:
.anchor {
left: 0;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
}
The popover's top and left properties have to subtract the top and left values of the anchor from the one we calculate in the previous section:
const target = document.getElementById('target');
const anchor = document.getElementById('anchor');
const popover = document.getElementById('popover');
const targetRect = target.getBoundingClientRect();
const anchorRect = anchor.getBoundingClientRect();
const popoverRect = popover.getBoundingClientRect();
const top = targetRect.top + targetRect.height;
const left = targetRect.left + targetRect.width / 2 - popoverRect.width / 2;
popover.style.top = `${top - anchorRect.top + 8}px`;
popover.style.left = `${left - anchorRect.left}px`;