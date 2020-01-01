76/121

It's a common requirement that asks for an element to be shown absolutely to a particular element. We can list some cases, such as

Show a popover when clicking an element

Show a tooltip when moving the mouse over an element

Or show a context menu when right-clicking an element

In this post, you'll see three ways to archive that requirement. They are implemented to demonstrate the first use case where we display a popover under a given target.

First of all, assume that the target and popover elements are two simple div elements as below:

< div id = "target" > ... </ div > < div id = "popover" > ... </ div >

Resource The implementations don't tell you how to add an arrow to the popover. You can take a look at this page to see how it can be done with CSS.

1. Use absolute CSS

This is the easiest way. To position the popover absolutely to the target, we can place the popover in the target

< div id = "target" class = "target" > ... < div id = "popover" class = "popover" > ... </ div > </ div >

and apply the simple CSS styles as below:

.target { position : relative; } .popover { left : 50% ; position : absolute; top : 100% ; transform : translate (- 50% , . 75rem ); }

This way uses CSS only and doesn't require any position calculation. Anyway, it doesn't work if the target has the overflow: hidden style.

In the demo below, clicking the Toggle overflow:hidden button will make the popover hidden as well.

2. Append the popover to body

This approach comes from the idea of putting the popover to body :

< body > < div id = "target" > ... </ div > < div id = "popover" > ... </ div > </ body >

We still use the absolute style for the popover, but this time we need to calculate the top and left properties.

It's easy to determine them based on the bounding rectangles of the target and popover:

const target = document .getElementById( 'target' ); const popover = document .getElementById( 'popover' ); const targetRect = target.getBoundingClientRect(); const popoverRect = popover.getBoundingClientRect(); const top = targetRect.top + targetRect.height; const left = targetRect.left + targetRect.width / 2 - popoverRect.width / 2 ;

We also need space for the arrow at the top, so let's add some offset:

popover.style.top = ` ${top + 8 } px` ; popover.style.left = ` ${left} px` ;

3. Use an anchor element

This approach is similar to the previous one. The difference is that instead of appending the popover to body , we add an anchor between the target and popover.

< div id = "target" > ... </ div > < div id = "anchor" class = "anchor" > </ div > < div id = "popover" > ... </ div >

The anchor is positioned absolutely as following:

.anchor { left : 0 ; position : absolute; top : 0 ; }

The popover's top and left properties have to subtract the top and left values of the anchor from the one we calculate in the previous section:

const target = document .getElementById( 'target' ); const anchor = document .getElementById( 'anchor' ); const popover = document .getElementById( 'popover' ); const targetRect = target.getBoundingClientRect(); const anchorRect = anchor.getBoundingClientRect(); const popoverRect = popover.getBoundingClientRect(); const top = targetRect.top + targetRect.height; const left = targetRect.left + targetRect.width / 2 - popoverRect.width / 2 ; popover.style.top = ` ${top - anchorRect.top + 8 } px` ; popover.style.left = ` ${left - anchorRect.left} px` ;

