Assume that we have a contenteditable element as below:

<div contenteditable id="editor"></div>

In order to paste the plain text only in the element, we have to handle the paste event:

const editorEle = document.getElementById('editor');

// Handle the `paste` event
editorEle.addEventListener('paste', function(e) {
    // Prevent the default action
    e.preventDefault();

    // Get the copied text from the clipboard
    const text = (e.clipboardData)
        ? (e.originalEvent || e).clipboardData.getData('text/plain')
        // For IE
        : (window.clipboardData ? window.clipboardData.getData('Text') : '');
    
    if (document.queryCommandSupported('insertText')) {
        document.execCommand('insertText', false, text);
    } else {
        // Insert text at the current position of caret
        const range = document.getSelection().getRangeAt(0);
        range.deleteContents();

        const textNode = document.createTextNode(text);
        range.insertNode(textNode);
        range.selectNodeContents(textNode);
        range.collapse(false);

        const selection = window.getSelection();
        selection.removeAllRanges();
        selection.addRange(range);
    }
});

Try to paste some rich text in the following contenteditable element:

Demo
(source)

