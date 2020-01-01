64/106

Assume that we have a contenteditable element as below:

< div contenteditable id = "editor" > </ div >

In order to paste the plain text only in the element, we have to handle the paste event:

const editorEle = document .getElementById( 'editor' ); editorEle.addEventListener( 'paste' , function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); const text = (e.clipboardData) ? (e.originalEvent || e).clipboardData.getData( 'text/plain' ) : ( window .clipboardData ? window .clipboardData.getData( 'Text' ) : '' ); if ( document .queryCommandSupported( 'insertText' )) { document .execCommand( 'insertText' , false , text); } else { const range = document .getSelection().getRangeAt( 0 ); range.deleteContents(); const textNode = document .createTextNode(text); range.insertNode(textNode); range.selectNodeContents(textNode); range.collapse( false ); const selection = window .getSelection(); selection.removeAllRanges(); selection.addRange(range); } });

Try to paste some rich text in the following contenteditable element:

Demo (source)

