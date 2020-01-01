Assume that we have a
contenteditable element as below:
<div contenteditable id="editor"></div>
In order to paste the plain text only in the element, we have to handle the
paste event:
const editorEle = document.getElementById('editor');
// Handle the `paste` event
editorEle.addEventListener('paste', function(e) {
// Prevent the default action
e.preventDefault();
// Get the copied text from the clipboard
const text = (e.clipboardData)
? (e.originalEvent || e).clipboardData.getData('text/plain')
// For IE
: (window.clipboardData ? window.clipboardData.getData('Text') : '');
if (document.queryCommandSupported('insertText')) {
document.execCommand('insertText', false, text);
} else {
// Insert text at the current position of caret
const range = document.getSelection().getRangeAt(0);
range.deleteContents();
const textNode = document.createTextNode(text);
range.insertNode(textNode);
range.selectNodeContents(textNode);
range.collapse(false);
const selection = window.getSelection();
selection.removeAllRanges();
selection.addRange(range);
}
});
Try to paste some rich text in the following
contenteditable element: