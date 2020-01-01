63/106

document .addEventListener( 'paste' , function ( evt ) { const clipboardItems = evt.clipboardData.items; const items = [].slice .call(clipboardItems) .filter( function ( item ) { return item.type.indexOf( 'image' ) !== -1 ; }); if (items.length === 0 ) { return ; } const item = items[ 0 ]; const blob = item.getAsFile(); });

From the image blob, we can preview it as you see in the live example below:

const imageEle = document .getElementById( 'preview' ); imageEle.src = URL.createObjectURL(blob);

or upload it to the server with an Ajax request:

const formData = new FormData(); formData.append( 'image' , blob, 'filename' ); const req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( 'POST' , '/path/to/back-end' , true ); req.onload = function ( ) { if (req.status >= 200 && req.status < 400 ) { const res = req.responseText; } }; req.send(formData);

Demo (source)

