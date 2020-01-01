Assume that we want to turn the following element to draggable element:
<div id="resizeMe" class="resizable">Resize me</div>
First, we need to prepare some elements that indicate the element is resizable. They are placed absolutely at the four sides of the original element. To make the demo simply, I only prepare two of them which are placed at the right and bottom sides:
<div id="resizeMe" class="resizable">
Resize me
<div class="resizer resizer-r"></div>
<div class="resizer resizer-b"></div>
</div>
Here is the basic styles for the layout:
.resizable {
position: relative;
}
.resizer {
/* All resizers are positioned absolutely inside the element */
position: absolute;
}
/* Placed at the right side */
.resizer-r {
cursor: col-resize;
height: 100%;
right: 0;
top: 0;
width: 5px;
}
/* Placed at the bottom side */
.resizer-b {
bottom: 0;
cursor: row-resize;
height: 5px;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
}
To make the element resizable, we are going to handle three events:
mousedown on the resizers: Track the current position of mouse and dimension of the original element
mousemove on
document: Calculate how far the mouse has been moved, and adjust the dimension of the element
mouseup on
document: Remove the event handlers of
document
// Query the element
const ele = document.getElementById('resizeMe');
// The current position of mouse
let x = 0;
let y = 0;
// The dimension of the element
let w = 0;
let h = 0;
// Handle the mousedown event
// that's triggered when user drags the resizer
const mouseDownHandler = function(e) {
// Get the current mouse position
x = e.clientX;
y = e.clientY;
// Calculate the dimension of element
const styles = window.getComputedStyle(ele);
w = parseInt(styles.width, 10);
h = parseInt(styles.height, 10);
// Attach the listeners to `document`
document.addEventListener('mousemove', mouseMoveHandler);
document.addEventListener('mouseup', mouseUpHandler);
};
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
// How far the mouse has been moved
const dx = e.clientX - x;
const dy = e.clientY - y;
// Adjust the dimension of element
ele.style.width = `${w + dx}px`;
ele.style.height = `${h + dy}px`;
};
const mouseUpHandler = function() {
// Remove the handlers of `mousemove` and `mouseup`
document.removeEventListener('mousemove', mouseMoveHandler);
document.removeEventListener('mouseup', mouseUpHandler);
};
All the event handlers are ready. Finally, we attach the
mousedown event handler to all the resizers:
// Query all resizers
const resizers = ele.querySelectorAll('.resizer');
// Loop over them
[].forEach.call(resizers, function(resizer) {
resizer.addEventListener('mousedown', mouseDownHandler);
});