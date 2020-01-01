61/106

Assume that we want to turn the following element to draggable element:

< div id = "resizeMe" class = "resizable" > Resize me </ div >

First, we need to prepare some elements that indicate the element is resizable. They are placed absolutely at the four sides of the original element. To make the demo simply, I only prepare two of them which are placed at the right and bottom sides:

< div id = "resizeMe" class = "resizable" > Resize me < div class = "resizer resizer-r" > </ div > < div class = "resizer resizer-b" > </ div > </ div >

Here is the basic styles for the layout:

.resizable { position : relative; } .resizer { position : absolute; } .resizer-r { cursor : col-resize; height : 100% ; right : 0 ; top : 0 ; width : 5px ; } .resizer-b { bottom : 0 ; cursor : row-resize; height : 5px ; left : 0 ; width : 100% ; }

To make the element resizable, we are going to handle three events:

mousedown on the resizers: Track the current position of mouse and dimension of the original element

on the resizers: Track the current position of mouse and dimension of the original element mousemove on document : Calculate how far the mouse has been moved, and adjust the dimension of the element

on : Calculate how far the mouse has been moved, and adjust the dimension of the element mouseup on document : Remove the event handlers of document

const ele = document .getElementById( 'resizeMe' ); let x = 0 ; let y = 0 ; let w = 0 ; let h = 0 ; const mouseDownHandler = function ( e ) { x = e.clientX; y = e.clientY; const styles = window .getComputedStyle(ele); w = parseInt (styles.width, 10 ); h = parseInt (styles.height, 10 ); document .addEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .addEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); }; const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { const dx = e.clientX - x; const dy = e.clientY - y; ele.style.width = ` ${w + dx} px` ; ele.style.height = ` ${h + dy} px` ; }; const mouseUpHandler = function ( ) { document .removeEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .removeEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); };

All the event handlers are ready. Finally, we attach the mousedown event handler to all the resizers:

const resizers = ele.querySelectorAll( '.resizer' ); [].forEach.call(resizers, function ( resizer ) { resizer.addEventListener( 'mousedown' , mouseDownHandler); });

Demo (source)

