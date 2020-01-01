60/106

Assume that we want to turn the following element to draggable element:

< div id = "dragMe" class = "draggable" > Drag me </ div >

The element needs to have the following styles:

.draggable { cursor : move; position : absolute; user-select : none; }

In order to make it draggable, we need to handle three events:

mousedown on the element: Track the current position of mouse

let x = 0 ; let y = 0 ; const ele = document .getElementById( 'dragMe' ); const mouseDownHandler = function ( e ) { x = e.clientX; y = e.clientY; document .addEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .addEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); }; const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { const dx = e.clientX - x; const dy = e.clientY - y; ele.style.top = ` ${ele.offsetTop + dy} px` ; ele.style.left = ` ${ele.offsetLeft + dx} px` ; x = e.clientX; y = e.clientY; }; const mouseUpHandler = function ( ) { document .removeEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .removeEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); }; ele.addEventListener( 'mousedown' , mouseDownHandler);

