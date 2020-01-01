Assume that we want to turn the following element to draggable element:
<div id="dragMe" class="draggable">Drag me</div>
The element needs to have the following styles:
.draggable {
/* Indicate the element draggable */
cursor: move;
/* It will be positioned absolutely */
position: absolute;
/* Doesn't allow to select the content inside */
user-select: none;
}
In order to make it draggable, we need to handle three events:
mousedown on the element: Track the current position of mouse
mousemove on
document: Calculate how far the mouse has been moved, and determine the position of element
mouseup on
document: Remove the event handlers of
document
// The current position of mouse
let x = 0;
let y = 0;
// Query the element
const ele = document.getElementById('dragMe');
// Handle the mousedown event
// that's triggered when user drags the element
const mouseDownHandler = function(e) {
// Get the current mouse position
x = e.clientX;
y = e.clientY;
// Attach the listeners to `document`
document.addEventListener('mousemove', mouseMoveHandler);
document.addEventListener('mouseup', mouseUpHandler);
};
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
// How far the mouse has been moved
const dx = e.clientX - x;
const dy = e.clientY - y;
// Set the position of element
ele.style.top = `${ele.offsetTop + dy}px`;
ele.style.left = `${ele.offsetLeft + dx}px`;
// Reassign the position of mouse
x = e.clientX;
y = e.clientY;
};
const mouseUpHandler = function() {
// Remove the handlers of `mousemove` and `mouseup`
document.removeEventListener('mousemove', mouseMoveHandler);
document.removeEventListener('mouseup', mouseUpHandler);
};
ele.addEventListener('mousedown', mouseDownHandler);
