59/106

Assume that elements is a NodeList that matches given selector:

const elements = document .querySelectorAll(...);

You can loop over elements by using one of the approach below:

1. Use the ES6 spread operator

[...elements].forEach( function ( ele ) { ... });

2. Use the Array methods

Array .from(elements).forEach( function ( ele ) { ... }); [].forEach.call(elements, function ( ele ) { ... }); [].slice.call(elements, 0 ).forEach( function ( ele ) { ... });

3. Use the forEach method

If you don't have to support Internet Explorer, then use the forEach method:

elements.forEach( function ( ele ) { ... });

Might be useful