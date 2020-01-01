Assume that
elements is a NodeList that matches given selector:
const elements = document.querySelectorAll(...);
You can loop over
elements by using one of the approach below:
[...elements].forEach(function(ele) {
...
});
// `Array.from` is not supported on IE
Array.from(elements).forEach(function(ele) {
...
});
// Or
[].forEach.call(elements, function(ele) {
...
});
// Or
[].slice.call(elements, 0).forEach(function(ele) {
...
});
If you don't have to support Internet Explorer, then use the
forEach method:
elements.forEach(function(ele) {
...
});