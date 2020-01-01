// Create new script element
const script = document.createElement('script');
script.src = '/path/to/js/file.js';
// Append to the `head` element
document.head.appendChild(script);
// Create new script element
...
script.addEventListener('load', function() {
// The script is loaded completely
// Do something
});
// Append to the `head` element
...
Assume that you want to load an array of JavaScript files,
arrayOfJs, in order.
To do that, we have to load the first script, and load the second script when the first one is loaded completely. And continue doing so until all scripts are loaded.
// Load a script from given `url`
const loadScript = function(url) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
const script = document.createElement('script');
script.src = url;
script.addEventListener('load', function() {
// The script is loaded completely
resolve(true);
});
document.head.appendChild(script);
});
};
// Perform all promises in the order
const waterfall = function(promises) {
return promises.reduce(
function(p, c) {
// Waiting for `p` completed
return p.then(function() {
// and then `c`
return c().then(function(result) {
return true;
});
});
},
// The initial value passed to the reduce method
Promise.resolve([])
);
};
// Load an array of scripts in order
const loadScriptsInOrder = function(arrayOfJs) {
const promises = arrayOfJs.map(function(url) {
return loadScript(url);
});
return waterfall(promises);
};
The
loadScriptsInOrder function returns a
Promise indicates whether all scripts are loaded successfully:
loadScriptsInOrder([
'/path/to/file.js',
'/path/to/another-file.js',
'/yet/another/file.js',
]).then(function() {
// All scripts are loaded completely
// Do something
})