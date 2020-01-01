58/106

Load a JavaScript file

const script = document .createElement( 'script' ); script.src = '/path/to/js/file.js' ; document .head.appendChild(script);

Execute code when the JavaScript file is loaded

... script.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { }); ...

Load multiple JavaScript files in order

Assume that you want to load an array of JavaScript files, arrayOfJs , in order.

To do that, we have to load the first script, and load the second script when the first one is loaded completely. And continue doing so until all scripts are loaded.

const loadScript = function ( url ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { const script = document .createElement( 'script' ); script.src = url; script.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { resolve( true ); }); document .head.appendChild(script); }); }; const waterfall = function ( promises ) { return promises.reduce( function ( p, c ) { return p.then( function ( ) { return c().then( function ( result ) { return true ; }); }); }, Promise .resolve([]) ); }; const loadScriptsInOrder = function ( arrayOfJs ) { const promises = arrayOfJs.map( function ( url ) { return loadScript(url); }); return waterfall(promises); };

The loadScriptsInOrder function returns a Promise indicates whether all scripts are loaded successfully:

loadScriptsInOrder([ '/path/to/file.js' , '/path/to/another-file.js' , '/yet/another/file.js' , ]).then( function ( ) { })

Might be useful