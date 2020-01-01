Assume that we have a droppable element as below
<div id="droppable">
...
</div>
We will hightlight the element when user drags a file over it. For example, the element will have a dashed border which can be simulated by a CSS class:
.dragging {
border: 4px dashed #ccc;
}
The
dragging class will be added to the element when user drags file and moves it over the element:
// Query the element
const ele = document.getElementById('droppable');
ele.addEventListener('dragenter', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
e.target.classList.add('dragging');
});
In similar events, the class is removed from the element when user moves the file out of the element, or drops it:
ele.addEventListener('dragover', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
});
ele.addEventListener('dragleave', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
e.target.classList.remove('dragging');
});
ele.addEventListener('drop', function(e) {
e.preventDefault();
e.target.classList.remove('dragging');
});
The last thing,
e.preventDefault() is used in the handlers to prevent the browser from
executing the default action.