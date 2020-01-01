54/106

Assume that we have a droppable element as below

< div id = "droppable" > ... </ div >

We will hightlight the element when user drags a file over it. For example, the element will have a dashed border which can be simulated by a CSS class:

.dragging { border : 4px dashed #ccc ; }

The dragging class will be added to the element when user drags file and moves it over the element:

const ele = document .getElementById( 'droppable' ); ele.addEventListener( 'dragenter' , function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); e.target.classList.add( 'dragging' ); });

In similar events, the class is removed from the element when user moves the file out of the element, or drops it:

ele.addEventListener( 'dragover' , function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); }); ele.addEventListener( 'dragleave' , function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); e.target.classList.remove( 'dragging' ); }); ele.addEventListener( 'drop' , function ( e ) { e.preventDefault(); e.target.classList.remove( 'dragging' ); });

The last thing, e.preventDefault() is used in the handlers to prevent the browser from executing the default action.

Demo (source)

Might be useful