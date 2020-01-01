51/106

const image = document .querySelector(...); const naturalWidth = image.naturalWidth; const naturalHeight = image.naturalHeight; const width = image.width; const height = image.height;

Image is not loaded yet

Listen on the load event to calculate the size of image which can be loaded via a given URL:

const image = document .createElement( 'img' ); image.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( e ) { const width = e.target.width; const height = e.target.height; }); image.src = '/path/to/image.png' ;

We can use a Promise to turn the snippet to a reusable function:

const calculateSize = function ( url ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { const image = document .createElement( 'img' ); image.addEventListener( 'load' , function ( e ) { resolve({ width : e.target.width, height : e.target.height, }); }); image.addEventListener( 'error' , function ( ) { reject(); }); image.src = url; }); }; calculateSize( '/path/to/image.png' ).then( function ( data ) { const width = data.width; const height = data.height; });

Use case

Assume that you want to show the size of avatar which can be uploaded via a file input:

< input type = "file" id = "avatar" /> < div id = "size" />

First, we need to get the selected file, and then load it via FileReader :

const avatarEle = document .getElementById( 'avatar' ); const sizeEle = document .getElementById( 'size' ); avatarEle.addEventListener( 'change' , function ( e ) { const file = e.target.files[ 0 ]; const reader = new FileReader(); reader.readAsDataURL(file); reader.addEventListener( 'loadend' , function ( e ) { const src = e.target.result; calculateSize(src).then( function ( data ) { const width = data.width; const height = data.height; sizeEle.innerHTML = ` ${width} x ${height} ` ; }); }); });

