const image = document.querySelector(...);
// Get the original size
const naturalWidth = image.naturalWidth;
const naturalHeight = image.naturalHeight;
// Get the scaled size
const width = image.width;
const height = image.height;
Listen on the
load event to calculate the size of image which can be loaded via a given URL:
const image = document.createElement('img');
image.addEventListener('load', function(e) {
// Get the size
const width = e.target.width;
const height = e.target.height;
});
// Set the source
image.src = '/path/to/image.png';
We can use a
Promise to turn the snippet to a reusable function:
const calculateSize = function(url) {
return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
const image = document.createElement('img');
image.addEventListener('load', function(e) {
resolve({
width: e.target.width,
height: e.target.height,
});
});
image.addEventListener('error', function() {
reject();
});
image.src = url;
});
};
calculateSize('/path/to/image.png').then(function(data) {
const width = data.width;
const height = data.height;
});
Assume that you want to show the size of avatar which can be uploaded via a file input:
<input type="file" id="avatar" />
<!-- Display the size -->
<div id="size" />
First, we need to get the selected file, and then load it via
FileReader:
const avatarEle = document.getElementById('avatar');
const sizeEle = document.getElementById('size');
avatarEle.addEventListener('change', function(e) {
// Get the selected file
const file = e.target.files[0];
const reader = new FileReader();
reader.readAsDataURL(file);
reader.addEventListener('loadend', function(e) {
const src = e.target.result;
calculateSize(src).then(function(data) {
const width = data.width;
const height = data.height;
sizeEle.innerHTML = `${width} x ${height}`;
});
});
});