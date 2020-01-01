</dom>
Get the size of an image

Image is already loaded

const image = document.querySelector(...);

// Get the original size
const naturalWidth = image.naturalWidth;
const naturalHeight = image.naturalHeight;

// Get the scaled size
const width = image.width;
const height = image.height;

Image is not loaded yet

Listen on the load event to calculate the size of image which can be loaded via a given URL:

const image = document.createElement('img');
image.addEventListener('load', function(e) {
    // Get the size
    const width = e.target.width;
    const height = e.target.height;
});

// Set the source
image.src = '/path/to/image.png';

We can use a Promise to turn the snippet to a reusable function:

const calculateSize = function(url) {
    return new Promise(function(resolve, reject) {
        const image = document.createElement('img');
        image.addEventListener('load', function(e) {
            resolve({
                width: e.target.width,
                height: e.target.height,
            });
        });

        image.addEventListener('error', function() {
            reject();
        });

        image.src = url;
    });
};

calculateSize('/path/to/image.png').then(function(data) {
    const width = data.width;
    const height = data.height;
});

Use case

Assume that you want to show the size of avatar which can be uploaded via a file input:

<input type="file" id="avatar" />

<!-- Display the size -->
<div id="size" />

First, we need to get the selected file, and then load it via FileReader:

const avatarEle = document.getElementById('avatar');
const sizeEle = document.getElementById('size');

avatarEle.addEventListener('change', function(e) {
    // Get the selected file
    const file = e.target.files[0];

    const reader = new FileReader();
    reader.readAsDataURL(file);
    reader.addEventListener('loadend', function(e) {
        const src = e.target.result;

        calculateSize(src).then(function(data) {
            const width = data.width;
            const height = data.height;

            sizeEle.innerHTML = `${width} x ${height}`;
        });
    });
});

