</dom>
46/106

Get the first scrollable parent of an element

Edit this page

Starting from the given ele element, we traverse all parents up to the root of document (document.body). For each parent node, we check if it is a scrollable node.

const isScrollable = function(ele) {
    const hasScrollableContent = ele.scrollHeight > ele.clientHeight;

    const overflowYStyle = window.getComputedStyle(ele).overflowY;
    const isOverflowHidden = overflowYStyle.indexOf('hidden') !== -1;

    return hasScrollableContent && !isOverflowHidden;
};

const getScrollableParent = function(ele) {
    return (!ele || ele === document.body)
        ? document.body
        : (isScrollable(ele) ? ele : getScrollableParent(ele.parentNode));
};

Might be useful

← Get the document height and width
Get the parent node of an element →
Hit the Subscribe button for the latest news on my tools. No spam. Ever!

Products

Follow me I love building products!

© 2020 Nguyen Huu Phuoc. All rights reserved