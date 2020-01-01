46/106

Starting from the given ele element, we traverse all parents up to the root of document ( document.body ). For each parent node, we check if it is a scrollable node.

const isScrollable = function ( ele ) { const hasScrollableContent = ele.scrollHeight > ele.clientHeight; const overflowYStyle = window .getComputedStyle(ele).overflowY; const isOverflowHidden = overflowYStyle.indexOf( 'hidden' ) !== -1 ; return hasScrollableContent && !isOverflowHidden; }; const getScrollableParent = function ( ele ) { return (!ele || ele === document .body) ? document .body : (isScrollable(ele) ? ele : getScrollableParent(ele.parentNode)); };

Might be useful