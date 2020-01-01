Starting from the given
ele element, we traverse all parents up to the root of document (
document.body).
For each parent node, we check if it is a scrollable node.
const isScrollable = function(ele) {
const hasScrollableContent = ele.scrollHeight > ele.clientHeight;
const overflowYStyle = window.getComputedStyle(ele).overflowY;
const isOverflowHidden = overflowYStyle.indexOf('hidden') !== -1;
return hasScrollableContent && !isOverflowHidden;
};
const getScrollableParent = function(ele) {
return (!ele || ele === document.body)
? document.body
: (isScrollable(ele) ? ele : getScrollableParent(ele.parentNode));
};