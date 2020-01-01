// Full height, including the scroll part
const fullHeight = Math.max(
document.body.scrollHeight, document.documentElement.scrollHeight,
document.body.offsetHeight, document.documentElement.offsetHeight,
document.body.clientHeight, document.documentElement.clientHeight
);
// Full width, including the scroll part
const fullWidth = Math.max(
document.body.scrollWidth, document.documentElement.scrollWidth,
document.body.offsetWidth, document.documentElement.offsetWidth,
document.body.clientWidth, document.documentElement.clientWidth
);