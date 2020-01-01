</dom>
45/106

Get the document height and width

Edit this page

Get the document height

// Full height, including the scroll part
const fullHeight = Math.max(
    document.body.scrollHeight, document.documentElement.scrollHeight,
    document.body.offsetHeight, document.documentElement.offsetHeight,
    document.body.clientHeight, document.documentElement.clientHeight
);

Get the document width

// Full width, including the scroll part
const fullWidth = Math.max(
    document.body.scrollWidth, document.documentElement.scrollWidth,
    document.body.offsetWidth, document.documentElement.offsetWidth,
    document.body.clientWidth, document.documentElement.clientWidth
);

Might be useful

← Get the default value of a css property
Get the first scrollable parent of an element →
Hit the Subscribe button for the latest news on my tools. No spam. Ever!

Products

Follow me I love building products!

© 2020 Nguyen Huu Phuoc. All rights reserved