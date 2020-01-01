44/106

The function below returns the default value of CSS property for given tagName :

const getDefaultProperty = function ( tagName, property ) { const ele = document .createElement(tagName); document .body.appendChild(ele); const styles = window .getComputedStyle(ele); const value = styles.getPropertyValue(property); document .body.removeChild(ele); return value; };

Good to know The getComputedStyle() method returns the live styles of given element. It means that it's updated automatically if the element styles are changed. That's why we need to get the value of property before removing the element. The following code doesn't return the correct value: ... const styles = window .getComputedStyle(ele); document .body.removeChild(ele); return styles.getPropertyValue(property);

We can use it, for example, to get the default font size of div tag:

getDefaultProperty( 'div' , 'font-size' ); getDefaultProperty( 'div' , 'fontSize' );

