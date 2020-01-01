</dom>
43/106

Get the closest element by given selector

Edit this page

1. Use the native closest() method

const result = ele.closest(selector);

Note that the closest method isn't supported in IE.

2. Traverse up until find the matching element

const matches = function(ele, selector) {
    return (
        ele.matches || 
        ele.matchesSelector || 
        ele.msMatchesSelector || 
        ele.mozMatchesSelector || 
        ele.webkitMatchesSelector || 
        ele.oMatchesSelector
    ).call(ele, selector);
};

// Find the closest element to `ele` and matches the `selector`
const closest = function(ele, selector) {
    let e = ele;
    while (e) {
        if (matches(e, selector)) {
            break;
        }
        e = e.parentNode;
    }
    return e;
};

Might be useful

← Get size of the selected file
Get the default value of a css property →
Hit the Subscribe button for the latest news on my tools. No spam. Ever!

Products

Follow me I love building products!

© 2020 Nguyen Huu Phuoc. All rights reserved