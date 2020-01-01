const result = ele.closest(selector);
Note that the closest method isn't supported in IE.
const matches = function(ele, selector) {
return (
ele.matches ||
ele.matchesSelector ||
ele.msMatchesSelector ||
ele.mozMatchesSelector ||
ele.webkitMatchesSelector ||
ele.oMatchesSelector
).call(ele, selector);
};
// Find the closest element to `ele` and matches the `selector`
const closest = function(ele, selector) {
let e = ele;
while (e) {
if (matches(e, selector)) {
break;
}
e = e.parentNode;
}
return e;
};