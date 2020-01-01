36/106

We can get all CSS styles via the getComputedStyle method:

const styles = window .getComputedStyle(ele, null );

From there, it's easy to access the value of specific style:

const bgColor = styles.backgroundColor;

For the style that has a vendor prefix which starts with a hyphen (-), we can get the style value by passing the style:

const textSizeAdjust = styles[ '-webkit-text-size-adjust' ];

The getPropertyValue method produces the same result:

const bgColor = styles.getPropertyValue( 'background-color' ); const bgColor = styles.getPropertyValue( 'backgroundColor' );

