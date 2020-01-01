31/106

In this example, we will create a sortable list whose items can be dragged and dropped inside it:

< div id = "list" > < div class = "draggable" > A </ div > < div class = "draggable" > B </ div > < div class = "draggable" > C </ div > < div class = "draggable" > D </ div > < div class = "draggable" > E </ div > </ div >

Each item has class of draggable indicating that user can drag it:

.draggable { cursor : move; user-select : none; }

Make items draggable

By using the similar approach mentioned in the Make a draggable element post, we can turn each item into a draggable element:

let draggingEle; let x = 0 ; let y = 0 ; const mouseDownHandler = function ( e ) { draggingEle = e.target; const rect = draggingEle.getBoundingClientRect(); x = e.pageX - rect.left; y = e.pageY - rect.top; document .addEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .addEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); }; const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { draggingEle.style.position = 'absolute' ; draggingEle.style.top = ` ${e.pageY - y} px` ; draggingEle.style.left = ` ${e.pageX - x} px` ; };

The mouseup event handler will remove the position styles of dragging item and cleans up the event handlers:

const mouseUpHandler = function ( ) { draggingEle.style.removeProperty( 'top' ); draggingEle.style.removeProperty( 'left' ); draggingEle.style.removeProperty( 'position' ); x = null ; y = null ; draggingEle = null ; document .removeEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .removeEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); };

Now we can attach the mousedown event to each item by looping over the list of items:

const list = document .getElementById( 'list' ); [].slice.call(list.querySelectorAll( '.draggable' )).forEach( function ( item ) { item.addEventListener( 'mousedown' , mouseDownHandler); });

Add a placeholder

Let's take a look at the list of items again:

A B C D E

When we drag an item, C for example, the next item ( D ) will move up to the top and takes the area of the dragging element ( C ). To fix that, we create a dynamic placeholder element and insert it right before the dragging element. The height of placeholder must be the same as dragging element.

The placeholder is created once during the mouse moving, so we add a new flag isDraggingStarted to track it:

let placeholder; let isDraggingStarted = false ; const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { const draggingRect = draggingEle.getBoundingClientRect(); if (!isDraggingStarted) { isDraggingStarted = true ; placeholder = document .createElement( 'div' ); placeholder.classList.add( 'placeholder' ); draggingEle.parentNode.insertBefore( placeholder, draggingEle.nextSibling ); placeholder.style.height = ` ${draggingRect.height} px` ; } ... }

The placeholder will be removed as soon as the users drop the item:

const mouseUpHandler = function ( ) { placeholder && placeholder.parentNode.removeChild(placeholder); isDraggingStarted = false ; ... };

Here is the order of element when user drags and moves an item around:

A B placeholder <- The dynamic placeholder C <- The dragging item D E

Determine if user moves item up or down

First of all, we need a helper function to check if an item is above or below another one.

A nodeA is treated as above of nodeB if the horizontal center point of nodeA is less than nodeB . The center point of a node can be calculated by taking the sum of its top and half of its height:

const isAbove = function ( nodeA, nodeB ) { const rectA = nodeA.getBoundingClientRect(); const rectB = nodeB.getBoundingClientRect(); return (rectA.top + rectA.height / 2 < rectB.top + rectB.height / 2 ); };

As user moves the item around, we define the previous and next sibling items:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { const prevEle = draggingEle.previousElementSibling; const nextEle = placeholder.nextElementSibling; };

If user moves the item to the top, we will swap the placeholder and the previous item:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { ... if (prevEle && isAbove(draggingEle, prevEle)) { swap(placeholder, draggingEle); swap(placeholder, prevEle); return ; } };

Similarly, we will swap the next and dragging item if we detect that user moves item down to the bottom:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { ... if (nextEle && isAbove(nextEle, draggingEle)) { swap(nextEle, placeholder); swap(nextEle, draggingEle); } };

Here, swap is a small function for swapping two nodes:

const swap = function ( nodeA, nodeB ) { const parentA = nodeA.parentNode; const siblingA = nodeA.nextSibling === nodeB ? nodeA : nodeA.nextSibling; nodeB.parentNode.insertBefore(nodeA, nodeB); parentA.insertBefore(nodeB, siblingA); };

Following is the final demo. Try to drag and drop any item!

Demo (source)

Might be useful