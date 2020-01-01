Adding the
download attribute to a link will force the browser to download the file instead of navigating to the link.
Note that the
download attribute isn't supported in IE 11.
<a href="/path/to/file" download>Download</a>
The idea comes from creating a link, and trigger its
click event.
// Create a new link
const link = document.createElement('a');
link.download = 'file name';
link.href = '/path/to/file';
// Append to the document
document.body.appendChild(link);
// Trigger the click event
link.click();
// Remove the element
document.body.removeChild(link);
It's common to download a file with dynamic data, such as
From the data, we can turn it to a blob, then trigger the
click event as described in the previous section.
The following sample code creates a blob of JSON and downloads it:
const data = JSON.stringify({ 'message': 'Hello Word' });
const blob = new Blob([data], { type: 'application/json' });
// Create new URL
const url = window.URL.createObjectURL(blob);
// Create a link and trigger the download
...
// Free the URL created above
window.URL.revokeObjectURL(url);