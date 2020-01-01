30/106

1. Use the download attribute

Adding the download attribute to a link will force the browser to download the file instead of navigating to the link. Note that the download attribute isn't supported in IE 11.

< a href = "/path/to/file" download > Download </ a >

2. Trigger the click event

The idea comes from creating a link, and trigger its click event.

const link = document .createElement( 'a' ); link.download = 'file name' ; link.href = '/path/to/file' ; document .body.appendChild(link); link.click(); document .body.removeChild(link);

3. Download file with generated data

It's common to download a file with dynamic data, such as

a JSON

a text

an image

From the data, we can turn it to a blob, then trigger the click event as described in the previous section. The following sample code creates a blob of JSON and downloads it:

const data = JSON .stringify({ 'message' : 'Hello Word' }); const blob = new Blob([data], { type : 'application/json' }); const url = window .URL.createObjectURL(blob); ... window .URL.revokeObjectURL(url);

