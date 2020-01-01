28/106

Assume that ele represents the DOM of element you want to calculate the size.

const styles = window .getComputedStyle(ele); const height = ele.clientHeight - parseFloat (styles.paddingTop) - parseFloat (styles.paddingBottom); const width = ele.clientWidth - parseFloat (styles.paddingLeft) - parseFloat (styles.paddingRight); const clientHeight = ele.clientHeight; const clientWidth = ele.clientWidth; const offsetHeight = ele.offsetHeight; const offsetWidth = ele.offsetWidth; const heightWithMargin = ele.offsetHeight + parseFloat (styles.marginTop) + parseFloat (styles.marginBottom); const widthWithMargin = ele.offsetWidth + parseFloat (styles.marginLeft) + parseFloat (styles.marginRight);

