Here is a few ways to check if user is browsering from a mobile browser.
userAgent (not recomended)
// You can add more if you want
const isMobile = /Android|BlackBerry|iPad|iPod|iPhone|webOS/i
.test(navigator.userAgent);
I don't recommend this approach because the server can send a fake user agent.
Check if the browser supports the
pointer:coarse media query:
const isMobile = function() {
const match = window.matchMedia('(pointer:coarse)');
return (match && match.matches);
};
We can't rely on the screen size because the mobile devices are getting bigger.