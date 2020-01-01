31/115

Here is a few ways to check if user is browsering from a mobile browser.

1. Check userAgent (not recomended)

const isMobile = /Android|BlackBerry|iPad|iPod|iPhone|webOS/i .test(navigator.userAgent);

I don't recommend this approach because the server can send a fake user agent.

2. Use feature detection

Check if the browser supports the pointer:coarse media query:

const isMobile = function ( ) { const match = window .matchMedia( '(pointer:coarse)' ); return (match && match.matches); };

We can't rely on the screen size because the mobile devices are getting bigger.

Might be useful