</dom>
31/115

Detect mobile browsers

Edit this page

Here is a few ways to check if user is browsering from a mobile browser.

1. Check userAgent (not recomended)

// You can add more if you want
const isMobile = /Android|BlackBerry|iPad|iPod|iPhone|webOS/i
    .test(navigator.userAgent);

I don't recommend this approach because the server can send a fake user agent.

2. Use feature detection

Check if the browser supports the pointer:coarse media query:

const isMobile = function() {
    const match = window.matchMedia('(pointer:coarse)');
    return (match && match.matches);
};

We can't rely on the screen size because the mobile devices are getting bigger.

Might be useful

← Detect mac os browser
Determine the height and width of an element →
Hit the Subscribe button for the latest news on my tools. No spam. Ever!

Products

Follow me I love building products!

© 2020 Nguyen Huu Phuoc. All rights reserved