Assume that we want to let users know if the caps lock is on while they are entering the value for an input (a password field, for example):

< input type = "text" id = "textbox" /> < div id = "message" />

The element with id of message will be used to show the message.

1. Use the getModifierState() function

The getModifierState() function returns the state of given modifier key. It can let us know if the CapsLock key is pressed by calling getModifierState('CapsLock') from the event object.

const textboxEle = document .getElementById( 'textbox' ); const messageEle = document .getElementById( 'message' ); textboxEle.addEventListener( 'keydown' , function ( e ) { const capsLockOn = e.getModifierState( 'CapsLock' ); messageEle.innerHTML = capsLockOn ? 'Caps lock is ON' : '' ; messageEle.style.display = capsLockOn ? 'block' : 'none' ; });

This approach doesn't support the case that users press the Shift key.

2. Support the Shift key

The caps lock is treated as ON if users press

an uppercase letter without Shift

or an lowercase letter with Shift

const textboxEle = document .getElementById( 'textbox' ); const messageEle = document .getElementById( 'message' ); textboxEle.addEventListener( 'keypress' , function ( e ) { const isMac = /Mac/ .test(navigator.platform); const keyCode = e.keyCode || e.which; const shiftKey = e.shiftKey || keyCode === 16 ; const s = String .fromCharCode(keyCode); const capsLockOn = (s.toUpperCase() === s && s.toLowerCase() !== s && !(shiftKey && isMac)) || (s.toUpperCase() !== s && s.toLowerCase() === s && shiftKey); messageEle.innerHTML = capsLockOn ? 'Caps lock is ON' : '' ; messageEle.style.display = capsLockOn ? 'block' : 'none' ; });

