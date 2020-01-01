Assume that we want to let users know if the caps lock is on while they are entering the value for an input (a password field, for example):
<input type="text" id="textbox" />
<div id="message" />
The element with
id of
message will be used to show the message.
The getModifierState() function returns the state of given modifier key.
It can let us know if the
CapsLock key is pressed by calling
getModifierState('CapsLock') from the event object.
const textboxEle = document.getElementById('textbox');
const messageEle = document.getElementById('message');
textboxEle.addEventListener('keydown', function(e) {
const capsLockOn = e.getModifierState('CapsLock');
// Update the content of message
messageEle.innerHTML = capsLockOn ? 'Caps lock is ON' : '';
// Show or hide the message based on the CapsLock state
messageEle.style.display = capsLockOn ? 'block' : 'none';
});
This approach doesn't support the case that users press the Shift key.
The caps lock is treated as ON if users press
const textboxEle = document.getElementById('textbox');
const messageEle = document.getElementById('message');
textboxEle.addEventListener('keypress', function(e) {
const isMac = /Mac/.test(navigator.platform);
const keyCode = e.keyCode || e.which;
// Is the _Shift_ key pressed?
const shiftKey = e.shiftKey || keyCode === 16;
// Get the pressed character
const s = String.fromCharCode(keyCode);
const capsLockOn =
(s.toUpperCase() === s && s.toLowerCase() !== s && !(shiftKey && isMac)) ||
(s.toUpperCase() !== s && s.toLowerCase() === s && shiftKey);
messageEle.innerHTML = capsLockOn ? 'Caps lock is ON' : '';
messageEle.style.display = capsLockOn ? 'block' : 'none';
});