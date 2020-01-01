In this post, we'll add an element to resize children of a given element. The original element could be organized as below:
<div style="display: flex">
<!-- Left element -->
<div>Left</div>
<!-- The resizer -->
<div class="resizer" id="dragMe"></div>
<!-- Right element -->
<div>Right</div>
</div>
In order to place the left, resizer and right elements in the same row, we add the
display: flex style to the parent.
It's recommended to look at this post to see how we can make an element draggable.
In our case, the resizer can be dragged horizontally. First, we have to store the mouse position and the left side's width when user starts clicking the resizer:
// Query the element
const resizer = document.getElementById('dragMe');
const leftSide = resizer.previousElementSibling;
const rightSide = resizer.nextElementSibling;
// The current position of mouse
let x = 0;
let y = 0;
// Width of left side
let leftWidth = 0;
// Handle the mousedown event
// that's triggered when user drags the resizer
const mouseDownHandler = function(e) {
// Get the current mouse position
x = e.clientX;
y = e.clientY;
leftWidth = leftSide.getBoundingClientRect().width;
// Attach the listeners to `document`
document.addEventListener('mousemove', mouseMoveHandler);
document.addEventListener('mouseup', mouseUpHandler);
};
// Attach the handler
resizer.addEventListener('mousedown', mouseDownHandler);
Looking at the structure of our markup, the left and right side are previous and next sibling of resizer. They can be retrieved as you see above:
const leftSide = resizer.previousElementSibling;
const rightSide = resizer.nextElementSibling;
Next, when user moves the mouse around, we determine how far the mouse has been moved and then update the width for the left side:
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
// How far the mouse has been moved
const dx = e.clientX - x;
const dy = e.clientY - y;
const newLeftWidth = (leftWidth + dx) * 100 / resizer.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().width;
leftSide.style.width = `${newLeftWidth}%`;
};
There're two important things that I would like to point out here:
<div style="display: flex">
<!-- Left element -->
...
<!-- The resizer -->
...
<!-- Right element -->
<div style="flex: 1 1 0%;">Right</div>
</div>
When user moves the resizer, we should update its cursor:
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
...
resizer.style.cursor = 'col-resize';
};
But it causes another issue. As soon as the user moves the mouse around, we will see the default mouse cursor beause the mouse isn't on top of the resizer. User will see the screen flickering because the cursor is changed continuously.
To fix that, we set the cursor for the entire page:
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
...
document.body.style.cursor = 'col-resize';
};
We also prevent the mouse events and text selection in both sides by setting the values
for
user-select and
pointer-events:
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
...
leftSide.style.userSelect = 'none';
leftSide.style.pointerEvents = 'none';
rightSide.style.userSelect = 'none';
rightSide.style.pointerEvents = 'none';
};
These styles are removed right after the user stops moving the mouse:
const mouseUpHandler = function() {
resizer.style.removeProperty('cursor');
document.body.style.removeProperty('cursor');
leftSide.style.removeProperty('user-select');
leftSide.style.removeProperty('pointer-events');
rightSide.style.removeProperty('user-select');
rightSide.style.removeProperty('pointer-events');
// Remove the handlers of `mousemove` and `mouseup`
document.removeEventListener('mousemove', mouseMoveHandler);
document.removeEventListener('mouseup', mouseUpHandler);
};
Below is the demo that you can play with.
It's easy to support splitting the side vertically. Instead of updating the width of left side, now we update the height of the top side:
const prevSibling = resizer.previousElementSibling;
let prevSiblingHeight = 0;
const mouseDownHandler = function(e) {
const rect = prevSibling.getBoundingClientRect();
prevSiblingHeight = rect.height;
};
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
const h = (prevSiblingHeight + dy) * 100 / resizer.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().height;
prevSibling.style.height = `${h}%`;
};
We also change the cursor when user moves the resizer element:
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
...
resizer.style.cursor = 'row-resize';
document.body.style.cursor = 'row-resize';
};
Let's say that the right side wants to be split into two resizable elements.
We have two resizer elements currently. To indicate the splitting direction for each resizer, we add a custom attribute
data-direction:
<div style="display: flex">
<div>Left</div>
<div class="resizer" data-direction="horizontal"></div>
<!-- The right side -->
<div style="display: flex; flex: 1 1 0%; flex-direction: column">
<div>Top</div>
<div class="resizer" data-direction="vertical"></div>
<div style="flex: 1 1 0%">Bottom</div>
</div>
</div>
Later, we can retrieve the attribute from the resizer element:
const direction = resizer.getAttribute('data-direction') || 'horizontal';
The logic of setting the width or height of previous sibling depends on the direction:
const mouseMoveHandler = function(e) {
switch (direction) {
case 'vertical':
const h = (prevSiblingHeight + dy) * 100 / resizer.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().height;
prevSibling.style.height = `${h}%`;
break;
case 'horizontal':
default:
const w = (prevSiblingWidth + dx) * 100 / resizer.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().width;
prevSibling.style.width = `${w}%`;
break;
}
const cursor = direction === 'horizontal' ? 'col-resize' : 'row-resize';
resizer.style.cursor = cursor;
document.body.style.cursor = cursor;
...
};
Tip
Using custom
data-attribute is a good way to manage variables associated with the element.
Enjoy the demo!