In this post, we'll add an element to resize children of a given element. The original element could be organized as below:

< div style = "display: flex" > < div > Left </ div > < div class = "resizer" id = "dragMe" > </ div > < div > Right </ div > </ div >

In order to place the left, resizer and right elements in the same row, we add the display: flex style to the parent.

Update the width of left side when dragging the resizer element

It's recommended to look at this post to see how we can make an element draggable.

In our case, the resizer can be dragged horizontally. First, we have to store the mouse position and the left side's width when user starts clicking the resizer:

const resizer = document .getElementById( 'dragMe' ); const leftSide = resizer.previousElementSibling; const rightSide = resizer.nextElementSibling; let x = 0 ; let y = 0 ; let leftWidth = 0 ; const mouseDownHandler = function ( e ) { x = e.clientX; y = e.clientY; leftWidth = leftSide.getBoundingClientRect().width; document .addEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .addEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); }; resizer.addEventListener( 'mousedown' , mouseDownHandler);

Looking at the structure of our markup, the left and right side are previous and next sibling of resizer. They can be retrieved as you see above:

const leftSide = resizer.previousElementSibling; const rightSide = resizer.nextElementSibling;

Next, when user moves the mouse around, we determine how far the mouse has been moved and then update the width for the left side:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { const dx = e.clientX - x; const dy = e.clientY - y; const newLeftWidth = (leftWidth + dx) * 100 / resizer.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().width; leftSide.style.width = ` ${newLeftWidth} %` ; };

There're two important things that I would like to point out here:

The width of left side is set based on the number of percentages of the parent's width. It keeps the ratio of left and side widths, and makes two sides look good when user resizes the browser.

It's not necessary to update the width of right side if we always force it to take the remaining width:

< div style = "display: flex" > ... ... < div style = "flex: 1 1 0%;" > Right </ div > </ div >

Fix the flickering issue

When user moves the resizer, we should update its cursor:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { ... resizer.style.cursor = 'col-resize' ; };

But it causes another issue. As soon as the user moves the mouse around, we will see the default mouse cursor beause the mouse isn't on top of the resizer. User will see the screen flickering because the cursor is changed continuously.

To fix that, we set the cursor for the entire page:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { ... document.body.style.cursor = 'col-resize' ; };

We also prevent the mouse events and text selection in both sides by setting the values for user-select and pointer-events :

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { ... leftSide.style.userSelect = 'none' ; leftSide.style.pointerEvents = 'none' ; rightSide.style.userSelect = 'none' ; rightSide.style.pointerEvents = 'none' ; };

These styles are removed right after the user stops moving the mouse:

const mouseUpHandler = function ( ) { resizer.style.removeProperty( 'cursor' ); document .body.style.removeProperty( 'cursor' ); leftSide.style.removeProperty( 'user-select' ); leftSide.style.removeProperty( 'pointer-events' ); rightSide.style.removeProperty( 'user-select' ); rightSide.style.removeProperty( 'pointer-events' ); document .removeEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .removeEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); };

Below is the demo that you can play with.

Demo (source)

Support vertical direction

It's easy to support splitting the side vertically. Instead of updating the width of left side, now we update the height of the top side:

const prevSibling = resizer.previousElementSibling; let prevSiblingHeight = 0 ; const mouseDownHandler = function ( e ) { const rect = prevSibling.getBoundingClientRect(); prevSiblingHeight = rect.height; }; const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { const h = (prevSiblingHeight + dy) * 100 / resizer.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().height; prevSibling.style.height = ` ${h} %` ; };

We also change the cursor when user moves the resizer element:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { ... resizer.style.cursor = 'row-resize' ; document .body.style.cursor = 'row-resize' ; };

Support both directions

Let's say that the right side wants to be split into two resizable elements.

We have two resizer elements currently. To indicate the splitting direction for each resizer, we add a custom attribute data-direction :

< div style = "display: flex" > < div > Left </ div > < div class = "resizer" data-direction = "horizontal" > </ div > < div style = "display: flex; flex: 1 1 0%; flex-direction: column" > < div > Top </ div > < div class = "resizer" data-direction = "vertical" > </ div > < div style = "flex: 1 1 0%" > Bottom </ div > </ div > </ div >

Later, we can retrieve the attribute from the resizer element:

const direction = resizer.getAttribute( 'data-direction' ) || 'horizontal' ;

The logic of setting the width or height of previous sibling depends on the direction:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { switch (direction) { case 'vertical' : const h = (prevSiblingHeight + dy) * 100 / resizer.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().height; prevSibling.style.height = ` ${h} %` ; break ; case 'horizontal' : default : const w = (prevSiblingWidth + dx) * 100 / resizer.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().width; prevSibling.style.width = ` ${w} %` ; break ; } const cursor = direction === 'horizontal' ? 'col-resize' : 'row-resize' ; resizer.style.cursor = cursor; document .body.style.cursor = cursor; ... };

Tip Using custom data- attribute is a good way to manage variables associated with the element.

Enjoy the demo!

Demo (source)

