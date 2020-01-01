19/106

This post introduces two popular ways to create a range slider.

1. Use a range input

HTML provides a built-in range input:

< input type = "range" />

It's supported in modern browsers, IE 10 and later. But there're some limitations such as:

You can't customize the knob

At the time of writing this, the vertical-oriented slider isn't supported in all modern browsers

Jump to the next section if you want to have a customizable slider.

Tip Using the similar technique mentioned in this post, we can check if the range input is supported or not: const isRangeInputSupported = function ( ) { const ele = document .createElement( 'input' ); ele.setAttribute( 'type' , 'range' ); return ele.type !== 'text' ; };

2. Create a customizable range slider

A slider is a combination of three parts: a knob, and two sides located at the left and right of the knob.

< div class = "container" > < div class = "left" > </ div > < div class = "knob" id = "knob" > </ div > < div class = "right" > </ div > </ div >

These parts are placed in the same row. The right element takes the available width. So, we can use the following styles to build the layout:

.container { align-items : center; display : flex; height : 1.5rem ; } .right { flex : 1 ; height : 2px ; }

You can take a look at the demo to see the full styles of elements.

Resource This page demonstrates the simplest layout for a range slider

Handle the events

The idea of making the knob draggable is quite simple:

Handle the knob's mousedown event. The handler stores the mouse position:

const knob = document .getElementById( 'knob' ); const leftSide = knob.previousElementSibling; let x = 0 ; let y = 0 ; let leftWidth = 0 ; const mouseDownHandler = function ( e ) { x = e.clientX; y = e.clientY; leftWidth = leftSide.getBoundingClientRect().width; document .addEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .addEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); };

When the knob is moving, based on the current and original mouse position, we know how far the mouse has been moved. We then set the width for the left side:

const mouseMoveHandler = function ( e ) { const dx = e.clientX - x; const dy = e.clientY - y; const containerWidth = knob.parentNode.getBoundingClientRect().width; let newLeftWidth = (leftWidth + dx) * 100 / containerWidth; newLeftWidth = Math .max(newLeftWidth, 0 ); newLeftWidth = Math .min(newLeftWidth, 100 ); leftSide.style.width = ` ${newLeftWidth} %` ; };

There're more small things that aren't listed in this post since you can see them in the demo's source. But I always recommend to cleanup everything when the handlers aren't used:

const mouseUpHandler = function ( ) { ... document .removeEventListener( 'mousemove' , mouseMoveHandler); document .removeEventListener( 'mouseup' , mouseUpHandler); };

Use cases

Enjoy the demo!

Demo (source)

