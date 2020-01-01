Assume that we have a
textarea and a normal
div elements for showing how many characters user has been entering:
<textarea id="message"></textarea>
<div id="counter"></div>
maxlength attribute
The
maxlength attribute sets the maximum number of characters that user can put in the textarea.
<textarea maxlength="200" id="message"></textarea>
Handle the
input event which is triggered if the value of element is changed:
const messageEle = document.getElementById('message');
const counterEle = document.getElementById('counter');
messageEle.addEventListener('input', function(e) {
const target = e.target;
// Get the `maxlength` attribute
const maxLength = target.getAttribute('maxlength');
// Count the current number of characters
const currentLength = target.value.length;
counterEle.innerHTML = `${currentLength}/${maxLength}`;
});
Good to know
The common mistake is to capture the
keyupevent. It doesn't work in some cases such as:
- User drags a text into the textarea
- User right-clicks in the textarea and chooses Paste from the context menu