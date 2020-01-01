18/106

Assume that we have a textarea and a normal div elements for showing how many characters user has been entering:

< textarea id = "message" > </ textarea > < div id = "counter" > </ div >

Use the maxlength attribute

The maxlength attribute sets the maximum number of characters that user can put in the textarea.

< textarea maxlength = "200" id = "message" > </ textarea >

Count the number of characters

Handle the input event which is triggered if the value of element is changed:

const messageEle = document .getElementById( 'message' ); const counterEle = document .getElementById( 'counter' ); messageEle.addEventListener( 'input' , function ( e ) { const target = e.target; const maxLength = target.getAttribute( 'maxlength' ); const currentLength = target.value.length; counterEle.innerHTML = ` ${currentLength} / ${maxLength} ` ; });

Good to know The common mistake is to capture the keyup event. It doesn't work in some cases such as: User drags a text into the textarea

User right-clicks in the textarea and chooses Paste from the context menu

Demo (source)

