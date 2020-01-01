17/106

Assume that we want to copy a given text, text , to the clipboard.

In order to do that, we create a fake textarea element with value as text . Next, we select the content and execute the "Copy" command.

const textAreaEle = document .createElement( 'textarea' ); textAreaEle.style.border = '0' ; textAreaEle.style.padding = '0' ; textAreaEle.style.margin = '0' ; textAreaEle.style.position = 'absolute' ; textAreaEle.style.left = '-9999px' ; textAreaEle.style.top = `0px` ; textAreaEle.value = text; document .body.appendChild(textAreaEle); textAreaEle.focus(); textAreaEle.select(); try { document .execCommand( 'copy' ); } catch (err) { } finally { document .body.removeChild(textAreaEle); }

Might be useful