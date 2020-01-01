Assume that we want to copy a given text,
text, to the clipboard.
In order to do that, we create a fake
textarea element with value as
text. Next, we select the content and execute the "Copy" command.
// Create a fake textarea
const textAreaEle = document.createElement('textarea');
// Reset styles
textAreaEle.style.border = '0';
textAreaEle.style.padding = '0';
textAreaEle.style.margin = '0';
// Set the absolute position
// User won't see the element
textAreaEle.style.position = 'absolute';
textAreaEle.style.left = '-9999px';
textAreaEle.style.top = `0px`;
// Set the value
textAreaEle.value = text;
// Append the textarea to body
document.body.appendChild(textAreaEle);
// Focus and select the text
textAreaEle.focus();
textAreaEle.select();
// Execute the "copy" command
try {
document.execCommand('copy');
} catch (err) {
// Unable to copy
} finally {
// Remove the textarea
document.body.removeChild(textAreaEle);
}