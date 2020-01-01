</dom>
Assume that we want to copy a given text, text, to the clipboard.

In order to do that, we create a fake textarea element with value as text. Next, we select the content and execute the "Copy" command. 

// Create a fake textarea
const textAreaEle = document.createElement('textarea');

// Reset styles
textAreaEle.style.border = '0';
textAreaEle.style.padding = '0';
textAreaEle.style.margin = '0';

// Set the absolute position
// User won't see the element
textAreaEle.style.position = 'absolute';
textAreaEle.style.left = '-9999px';
textAreaEle.style.top = `0px`;

// Set the value
textAreaEle.value = text;

// Append the textarea to body
document.body.appendChild(textAreaEle);

// Focus and select the text
textAreaEle.focus();
textAreaEle.select();

// Execute the "copy" command
try {
    document.execCommand('copy');
} catch (err) {
    // Unable to copy
} finally {
    // Remove the textarea
    document.body.removeChild(textAreaEle);
}

