</dom>
15/106

Communication between an iframe and its parent window

Edit this page

Send data from an iframe to its parent window

// Called from the iframe
window.parent.postMessage(message, '*');

Where message is a string. If you want to send multiple data, you can encode in JSON:

// Called from the iframe
const message = JSON.stringify({
    message: 'Hello from iframe',
    date: Date.now(),
});
window.parent.postMessage(message, '*');

Send data from a page to its child iframe

// Called from the page
frameEle.contentWindow.postMessage(message, '*');

Where frameEle represents the iframe element.

Receive the sent data

In the iframe or main page, you can listen on the message event to receive the sent data:

window.addEventListener('message', function(e) {
    // Get the sent data
    const data = e.data;
    
    // If you encode the message in JSON before sending them, 
    // then decode here
    // const decoded = JSON.parse(data);
});

Tip

If you send or receive message from different iframes, you can include a parameter to indicate where the message comes from.

// From a child iframe
const message = JSON.stringify({
  channel: 'FROM_FRAME_A',
  ...
});
window.parent.postMessage(message, '*');

Then in the main page, you can distinguish the messages by looking at the parameter:

window.addEventListener('message', function(e) {
  const data = JSON.parse(e.data);
  // Where does the message come from
  const channel = data.channel;
});

Here is an example demonstrates how to send a simple message between a page and a child iframe:

Demo
(source)

Might be useful

← Clone an element
Copy highlighted code to the clipboard →
Hit the Subscribe button for the latest news on my tools. No spam. Ever!

Products

Follow me I love building products!

© 2020 Nguyen Huu Phuoc. All rights reserved