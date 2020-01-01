// Called from the iframe
window.parent.postMessage(message, '*');
Where
message is a string. If you want to send multiple data, you can encode in JSON:
// Called from the iframe
const message = JSON.stringify({
message: 'Hello from iframe',
date: Date.now(),
});
window.parent.postMessage(message, '*');
// Called from the page
frameEle.contentWindow.postMessage(message, '*');
Where
frameEle represents the iframe element.
In the iframe or main page, you can listen on the
message event to receive the sent data:
window.addEventListener('message', function(e) {
// Get the sent data
const data = e.data;
// If you encode the message in JSON before sending them,
// then decode here
// const decoded = JSON.parse(data);
});
Tip
If you send or receive message from different iframes, you can include a parameter to indicate where the message comes from.
// From a child iframe
const message = JSON.stringify({
channel: 'FROM_FRAME_A',
...
});
window.parent.postMessage(message, '*');
Then in the main page, you can distinguish the messages by looking at the parameter:
window.addEventListener('message', function(e) {
const data = JSON.parse(e.data);
// Where does the message come from
const channel = data.channel;
});
Here is an example demonstrates how to send a simple message between a page and a child iframe: