Send data from an iframe to its parent window

window .parent.postMessage(message, '*' );

Where message is a string. If you want to send multiple data, you can encode in JSON:

const message = JSON .stringify({ message : 'Hello from iframe' , date : Date .now(), }); window .parent.postMessage(message, '*' );

Send data from a page to its child iframe

frameEle.contentWindow.postMessage(message, '*' );

Where frameEle represents the iframe element.

Receive the sent data

In the iframe or main page, you can listen on the message event to receive the sent data:

window .addEventListener( 'message' , function ( e ) { const data = e.data; });

Tip If you send or receive message from different iframes, you can include a parameter to indicate where the message comes from. const message = JSON .stringify({ channel : 'FROM_FRAME_A' , ... }); window .parent.postMessage(message, '*' ); Then in the main page, you can distinguish the messages by looking at the parameter: window .addEventListener( 'message' , function ( e ) { const data = JSON .parse(e.data); const channel = data.channel; });

Here is an example demonstrates how to send a simple message between a page and a child iframe:

Demo (source)

