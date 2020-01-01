</dom>
Check if the native date input is supported

The following function returns true if the current browser supports the native date input <input type="date" />:

const isDateInputSupported = function() {
    // Create new input element
    const ele = document.createElement('input');

    // Set the type attribute
    ele.setAttribute('type', 'date');

    const invalidValue = 'not-a-valid-date';

    // Set an invalid value
    ele.setAttribute('value', invalidValue);

    // If the browser supports the date input,
    // it won't have effect on the `value` attribute
    // `ele.value` will be an empty string
    // 
    // In the other case, the input is treated as normal text input
    // and `ele.value` returns the original value
    return ele.value !== invalidValue;
};

This approach can be used to check other HTML 5 input types such as email, range, url, etc.

