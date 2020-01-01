13/106

The following function returns true if the current browser supports the native date input <input type="date" /> :

const isDateInputSupported = function ( ) { const ele = document .createElement( 'input' ); ele.setAttribute( 'type' , 'date' ); const invalidValue = 'not-a-valid-date' ; ele.setAttribute( 'value' , invalidValue); return ele.value !== invalidValue; };

This approach can be used to check other HTML 5 input types such as email , range , url , etc.

Might be useful