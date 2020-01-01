The following function returns
true if the current browser supports the native date input
<input type="date" />:
const isDateInputSupported = function() {
// Create new input element
const ele = document.createElement('input');
// Set the type attribute
ele.setAttribute('type', 'date');
const invalidValue = 'not-a-valid-date';
// Set an invalid value
ele.setAttribute('value', invalidValue);
// If the browser supports the date input,
// it won't have effect on the `value` attribute
// `ele.value` will be an empty string
//
// In the other case, the input is treated as normal text input
// and `ele.value` returns the original value
return ele.value !== invalidValue;
};
This approach can be used to check other HTML 5 input types such as
range,
url, etc.