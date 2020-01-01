14/121

The following functions return true if the ele element is visible in its scrollable container:

const isVisible = function ( ele, container ) { const eleTop = ele.offsetTop; const eleBottom = eleTop + ele.clientHeight; const containerTop = container.scrollTop; const containerBottom = containerTop + container.clientHeight; return (eleTop >= containerTop && eleBottom <= containerBottom) || (eleTop < containerTop && containerTop < eleBottom) || (eleTop < containerBottom && containerBottom < eleBottom); };

We also can perform the check based on the bounding rectangles of both element and container:

const isVisible = function ( ele, container ) { const { bottom, height, top } = ele.getBoundingClientRect(); const containerRect = container.getBoundingClientRect(); return top <= containerRect.top ? (containerRect.top - top <= height) : (bottom - containerRect.bottom <= height); };

