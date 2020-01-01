</dom>
Check if an element is visible in a scrollable container

The following functions return true if the ele element is visible in its scrollable container:

const isVisible = function(ele, container) {
    const eleTop = ele.offsetTop;
    const eleBottom = eleTop + ele.clientHeight;

    const containerTop = container.scrollTop;
    const containerBottom = containerTop + container.clientHeight;

    // The element is fully visible in the container
    return (eleTop >= containerTop && eleBottom <= containerBottom) ||
        // Some part of the element is visible in the container
        (eleTop < containerTop && containerTop < eleBottom) ||
        (eleTop < containerBottom && containerBottom < eleBottom);
};

We also can perform the check based on the bounding rectangles of both element and container:

const isVisible = function(ele, container) {
    const { bottom, height, top } = ele.getBoundingClientRect();
    const containerRect = container.getBoundingClientRect();

    return top <= containerRect.top
        ? (containerRect.top - top <= height)
        : (bottom - containerRect.bottom <= height);
};

