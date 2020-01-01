</dom>
Check if an element is scrollable

The following function returns true if the ele element is scrollable.

const isScrollable = function(ele) {
    // Compare the height to see if the element has scrollable content
    const hasScrollableContent = ele.scrollHeight > ele.clientHeight;

    // It's not enough because the element's `overflow-y` style can be set as
    // * `hidden`
    // * `hidden !important`
    // In those cases, the scrollbar isn't shown
    const overflowYStyle = window.getComputedStyle(ele).overflowY;
    const isOverflowHidden = overflowYStyle.indexOf('hidden') !== -1;

    return hasScrollableContent && !isOverflowHidden;
};

