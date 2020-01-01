The following function returns
true if the
ele element is scrollable.
const isScrollable = function(ele) {
// Compare the height to see if the element has scrollable content
const hasScrollableContent = ele.scrollHeight > ele.clientHeight;
// It's not enough because the element's `overflow-y` style can be set as
// * `hidden`
// * `hidden !important`
// In those cases, the scrollbar isn't shown
const overflowYStyle = window.getComputedStyle(ele).overflowY;
const isOverflowHidden = overflowYStyle.indexOf('hidden') !== -1;
return hasScrollableContent && !isOverflowHidden;
};